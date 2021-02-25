GCSE and A-Level results days brought forward for 2021

Results day has been brought forward for 2021. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Students are set to receive grades in early August this year.

GCSE and A-Level students will receive their grades earlier than usual this year, with results days taking place in early August to give students more time to appeal their grades if they wish.

A-Level results will be given on 10 August, and GCSE results will be released on August 12.

As with last year, summer exams have been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Grades will be decided by teacher assessment, and will not be subject to an algorithm.

Pupils will receive their grades in early August this year. Picture: PA

Appeal fees will be scrapped, and students who are still unhappy with their grades will have the opportunity to sit the exams in the Autumn.

Teachers will submit their grades to exam boards by June 18, and grades will be released once quality assurance checks have been completed by the exam boards.

Exam boards will provide teachers will optional assessment questions teachers can give to pupils to help decide their grades, but these will not be done under exam conditions.

The Department for Education and England’s exams regulator Ofqual have said that teachers will be able to draw on mock exams, coursework, or things like in-class tests and essays to decide grades.

Educations Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Young people have shown incredible resilience over the last year, continuing with their learning amidst unprecedented challenges while the country battles with this pandemic. Those efforts deserve to be fairly rewarded.

"That’s why we are providing the fairest possible system for those pupils, asking those who know them best – their teachers – to determine their grades, with our sole aim to make sure all young people can progress to the next stage of their education or career."

