GCSE results day 2020: how to appeal grades

GCSE results were released today (20 August). Picture: PA/Getty

GCSE results day: Can you appeal your grade if you aren't happy with your result?

Around 700,000 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their GCSE results today (Thursday 20 August).

This year, grades were given on the basis of teacher assessments, after exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's your need-to-know on the appeal process.

Can you appeal your GCSE results?

Can you appeal your GCSE results?

Students themselves will be unable to appeal their grades, and they can either ask their school to appeal for them or retake the exams in autumn.

Students will be able to ask their school to request a review or make an appeal to Ofqual.

The Ofqual guidance states: "In line with the direction given to us by the Secretary of State for Education, a centre may appeal to the exam board if it believes the centre itself made an error when submitting a centre assessment grade or rank order information or if it believes an exam board made a mistake when calculating, assigning or communicating a grade. We expect that any mistakes will be quickly found and corrected."

Students can appeal their grade if they have a valid mock with a higher result.

It is not yet known how long the appeals process will take.

Students need to speak to their schools if they wish to appeal. Picture: Getty

When will the BTEC results be out?

The BTEC results were due to be released today, but these have been pushed back after the exam board said they needed more time to assess the grades.

Schools minister Nick Gibb today told Sky News that the results may not be available until next week, saying: "They’re reviewing all the grades and they’ll be reissuing them hopefully next week.

"As soon as possible is what the exam board has said, and I anticipate that will be next week."

Association of Colleges Chief Executive David Hughes said: "The timing is worrying, because thousands of students were due to get their results in the morning and others have already got results which we know will not go down, but which might improve.

"It is vital for students that this is sorted in days rather than weeks so that students have the chance to celebrate and to plan their next steps."

A spokeswoman for Pearson said, according to the Mirror: "Following Ofqual's announcement that A-level and GCSE students are to receive centre-assessed grades, we will be applying the same principles for students receiving BTEC results this summer.

"We will be regrading BTECs to address concerns about unfairness in relation to A-levels and GCSEs and ensure no BTEC student is disadvantaged."

