Who was Olga Ladyzhenskaya? Google Doodle celebrates the mathematician on her 97th birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Russian mathematician, Olga Ladyzhenskaya. Picture: Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrates mathematician, Olga Ladyzhenskaya.

But who was she and why is her 97th birthday being marked by Google in today's sketch?

Here's everything you need to know...

Who was Steve Irwin? How did the wildlife expert die? How old was Steve Irwin when he died? Everything you need to know as Google Doodle celebrate his 57th birthday

Who was Olga Ladyzhenskaya?

Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya is being celebrated by Google Doodle today, on what would have been her 97th birthday.

Born in the rural town of Kologriv on 7 March, 1922, Olga's career was inspired by her father, who was a mathematics teacher.

When she was just 15 years old, the NKVD arrested her father for being an "enemy of the state", after which Soviet authorities executed him. Subsequently, Olga was prohibited from enrolling in Leningrad University.

Despite the adversity she faced in her early life, Olga Ladyzhenskaya went on to be one of the most influential minds in the mathematics world; she is best known for her work on partial differential equations and in the field of fluid dynamics.