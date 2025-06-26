Heatwave warning for UK as 40C 'Mediterranean furnace' heads our way

26 June 2025, 11:40

Hot weather is expected to arrive in some areas due to a 'Mediterranean furnace' heading our way
Hot weather is expected to arrive in some areas due to a 'Mediterranean furnace' heading our way. Picture: Getty / Netweather
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Following a heatwave earlier this month, the UK is being warned that boiling temperatures are set to return.

Across the UK this weekend, and into next week, hot weather is expected to arrive in some areas due to a 'Mediterranean furnace' heading our way.

This weekend (Saturday, June 28 - Sunday, June 29) records are set to be broken as 'fierce heat' from across the ocean will arrive in the UK, with temperatures predicted to rise to the mid 30s in some areas.

This Mediterranean heat, which has caused wildfires to break out in Europe, is set to send the mercury soaring, just days after we experienced the first heatwave of 2025.

It is predicted that some areas of the UK could see highs of up to 35C by Monday, which would mark the hottest day of the year so far. At the moment, the hottest day on record for 2025 was measured on Saturday, June 21, at 33.2C in Surrey.

On Monday, highs could reach 34C
On Monday, highs could reach 34C. Picture: Met Office

Senior forecaster at Netweather, Nick Finnis, said: "Very hot conditions are spreading north-east across Spain and France over the weekend, where temperatures look to reach the high-30s and perhaps 40C to 41C in places.

"It looks to spread north-east across southern and eastern England on Sunday - with temperatures reaching 30C to 31C in South East England and East Anglia."

He added: "Hotter still on Monday, perhaps reaching 35C, which could challenge the UK June record maximum temperature, before the heat eases again through Tuesday, perhaps with some thundery showers during the breakdown to cooler conditions."

Meanwhile, Oli Claydon from the Met Office, said that it was possible the south east of England "could be looking at a short-lived localised heatwave".

Records are set to be broken as 'fierce heat' from across the ocean will arrive in the UK
Records are set to be broken as 'fierce heat' from across the ocean will arrive in the UK. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office's forecast, temperature will rise to 28C on Saturday in London, 23C in the Midlands and 21 in Wales. On Sunday, these temperatures will climb to 31C for London, 24 for the Midlands, 19C in the north and 24C in the west.

Monday, June 30, the mercury will rise higher, with temperatures predicted to reach as high as 34C in London, 27C in the Midlands, 24C in the south, 27C in Wales and 20C in the north.

