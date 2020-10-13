List of 'High and Very High Alert' areas in England facing tougher lockdown measures

13 October 2020, 10:26 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 10:29

Boris Johnson announced his Three Tier lockdown
Boris Johnson announced his Three Tier lockdown. Picture: PA Images/Sky News
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

See the full list of places currently on local lockdown who are on 'High Alert'.

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced his new ‘Three Tier’ system in a speech to the Commons.

The ‘simplified and standardised’ rules put areas into three alert levels - Medium, High and Very High.

While most of the country will remain in ‘Medium risk’, which consists of the current national measures, those under local lockdown will be classed as ‘High risk’.

Read More: What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean in Boris Johnson's new three tier system?

Here, people from different households will no longer be allowed to mix indoors, while the rule of six will continue to apply outdoors.

Boris Johnson spoke to the nation on Monday
Boris Johnson spoke to the nation on Monday. Picture: PA Images

Liverpool has also now been put in the ‘Very high risk’ level, and will face even tougher restrictions.

This means all household mixing will be prohibited, including outside, and pubs and bars will be closed from Wednesday.

Read More: Boris Johnson closes pubs and bars in 'very high' areas in England as he announces new tier system

Which areas are currently in High and Very High alert level?

According to The Sun, all areas in England, apart from those listed below, will be on the Medium level and face tougher restrictions from Wednesday.

High level:

Cheshire West and Chester

Cheshire East

Manchester

Bolton

Bury

Stockport

Tameside

Trafford

Wigan

Salford

Rochdale

Oldham

Warrington

Derbyshire

High Peak, the wards of: Tintwistle, Padfield, Dinting, St John's, Old Glossop, Whitfield, Simmondley, Gamesley, Howard Town, Hadfield South, Hadfield North

Lancashire

Blackpool

Preston

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnely

Leeds

Bradford

Kirklees

Calderdale

Wakefield

Barnsley

Rotherham

Doncaster

Sheffield

Newcastle

South Tyneside

North Tyneside

Gateshead

Sunderland

Durham

Northumberland

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Trees

Darlington

Hartlepool

Birmingham

Sandwell

Solihull

Wolverhampton

Walsall

Leicester

Oadby and Wigston

Nottinghamshire

Nottingham City

The Prime Minister announced during his speech that Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire, and a small area of High Peak had been added to Tier 2 list as cases rise.

Very High Alert

Liverpool

Knowsley

Wirral

St Helens

Sefton

Halton

Liverpool has been placed in Tier Three of the new lockdown system after a huge rise in coronavirus cases.

This means all bars, pubs and restaurants will have to close from Wednesday.

Leisure centres, betting shops and casinos will also be forced to close.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The advert has received a huge amount of backlash as the arts sector continues to struggle in the pandemic

Government scraps controversial ad that suggested dancers retrain after public outrage

Coronavirus: Tougher restrictions for London 'inevitable' in 'next few days', Sadiq Khan says

UK & World

How do I find out what tier my local area is in?

Government postcode checker: What tier am I in?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dr Hilary has spoken out about the new three tier lockdown system

GMB’s Dr Hilary issues warning over new 3-tier lockdown as he calls for tighter restrictions

This Morning

It's been revealed that EastEnders' Mick Carter suffered child abuse

EastEnders' Mick Carter in emotional historic abuse storyline after mum of secret daughter is revealed

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is a rental today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue shirt dress rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Nadiya Hussain has had her say on Matt Lucas' Bake Off debut

Nadiya Hussain praises ‘unexpected’ new Bake Off host Matt Lucas after criticism

TV & Movies

Halloween might be a bit different this year, but you can still have fun at home

Halloween 2020: Tasty cocktails to make at home during spooky season

Food & Health

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

Celebrities