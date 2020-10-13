List of 'High and Very High Alert' areas in England facing tougher lockdown measures
See the full list of places currently on local lockdown who are on 'High Alert'.
On Monday, Boris Johnson announced his new ‘Three Tier’ system in a speech to the Commons.
The ‘simplified and standardised’ rules put areas into three alert levels - Medium, High and Very High.
While most of the country will remain in ‘Medium risk’, which consists of the current national measures, those under local lockdown will be classed as ‘High risk’.
Here, people from different households will no longer be allowed to mix indoors, while the rule of six will continue to apply outdoors.
Liverpool has also now been put in the ‘Very high risk’ level, and will face even tougher restrictions.
This means all household mixing will be prohibited, including outside, and pubs and bars will be closed from Wednesday.
Which areas are currently in High and Very High alert level?
All areas in England, apart from those listed below, will be on the Medium level and face tougher restrictions from Wednesday.
High level:
Cheshire West and Chester
Cheshire East
Manchester
Bolton
Bury
Stockport
Tameside
Trafford
Wigan
Salford
Rochdale
Oldham
Warrington
Derbyshire
High Peak, the wards of: Tintwistle, Padfield, Dinting, St John's, Old Glossop, Whitfield, Simmondley, Gamesley, Howard Town, Hadfield South, Hadfield North
Lancashire
Blackpool
Preston
Blackburn with Darwen
Burnely
Leeds
Bradford
Kirklees
Calderdale
Wakefield
Barnsley
Rotherham
Doncaster
Sheffield
Newcastle
South Tyneside
North Tyneside
Gateshead
Sunderland
Durham
Northumberland
Middlesbrough
Redcar and Cleveland
Stockton-on-Trees
Darlington
Hartlepool
Birmingham
Sandwell
Solihull
Wolverhampton
Walsall
Leicester
Oadby and Wigston
Nottinghamshire
Nottingham City
The Prime Minister announced during his speech that Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire, and a small area of High Peak had been added to Tier 2 list as cases rise.
Very High Alert
Liverpool
Knowsley
Wirral
St Helens
Sefton
Halton
Liverpool has been placed in Tier Three of the new lockdown system after a huge rise in coronavirus cases.
This means all bars, pubs and restaurants will have to close from Wednesday.
Leisure centres, betting shops and casinos will also be forced to close.