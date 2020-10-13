List of 'High and Very High Alert' areas in England facing tougher lockdown measures

See the full list of places currently on local lockdown who are on 'High Alert'.

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced his new ‘Three Tier’ system in a speech to the Commons.

The ‘simplified and standardised’ rules put areas into three alert levels - Medium, High and Very High.

While most of the country will remain in ‘Medium risk’, which consists of the current national measures, those under local lockdown will be classed as ‘High risk’.

Here, people from different households will no longer be allowed to mix indoors, while the rule of six will continue to apply outdoors.

Liverpool has also now been put in the ‘Very high risk’ level, and will face even tougher restrictions.

This means all household mixing will be prohibited, including outside, and pubs and bars will be closed from Wednesday.

Which areas are currently in High and Very High alert level?

According to The Sun, all areas in England, apart from those listed below, will be on the Medium level and face tougher restrictions from Wednesday.

High level:

Cheshire West and Chester

Cheshire East

Manchester

Bolton

Bury

Stockport

Tameside

Trafford

Wigan

Salford

Rochdale

Oldham

Warrington

Derbyshire

High Peak, the wards of: Tintwistle, Padfield, Dinting, St John's, Old Glossop, Whitfield, Simmondley, Gamesley, Howard Town, Hadfield South, Hadfield North

Lancashire

Blackpool

Preston

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnely

Leeds

Bradford

Kirklees

Calderdale

Wakefield

Barnsley

Rotherham

Doncaster

Sheffield

Newcastle

South Tyneside

North Tyneside

Gateshead

Sunderland

Durham

Northumberland

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Trees

Darlington

Hartlepool

Birmingham

Sandwell

Solihull

Wolverhampton

Walsall

Leicester

Oadby and Wigston

Nottinghamshire

Nottingham City

The Prime Minister announced during his speech that Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire, and a small area of High Peak had been added to Tier 2 list as cases rise.

Very High Alert

Liverpool

Knowsley

Wirral

St Helens

Sefton

Halton

Liverpool has been placed in Tier Three of the new lockdown system after a huge rise in coronavirus cases.

This means all bars, pubs and restaurants will have to close from Wednesday.

Leisure centres, betting shops and casinos will also be forced to close.