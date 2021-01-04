When does lockdown 3 start in England and how long will it last?

When will the third lockdown start and how long will it last? Picture: PA

Boris Johnson announced today that England will go into its third national lockdown - here's what we know about when it will start and end.

Boris Johnson has announced that England will go into its third full lockdown, following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases due to the more contagious new variant.

Read more: Boris Johnson announces England will enter third lockdown from tonight

Speaking from Downing Street in a televised address, the Prime Minister said: "Since the pandemic began last year the whole United Kingdom has been engaged in a great national effort to fight Covid, in fighting the old variant of the virus, our efforts would have continued to work

"We now have a new variant, and it’s been frustrating and alarming to see the speed at which it’s been growing."

Mr Johnson added that our hospitals are under more pressure than they have been at any time during the pandemic, and that 80,000 people in the country tested positive for Covid-19 on 29 December.

He then announced that England will adopt a national lockdown, saying: "In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown tough enough to contain this variant."

Read the official government guidance on the new lockdown here

Boris Johnson addressed the nation on 4 January. Picture: PA

When will lockdown 3 start?

The new lockdown begins tonight, and the new laws will come into force within the next 24 hours.

Speaking about the new rules, Mr Johnson said: "The government once agin instructing you to stay at home.

"You may only leave home to shop, work if you cannot work from home, exercise, seek medical assistance, and escape domestic abuse."

He also said that those who are clinically extremely vulnerable should shield again, and that they would be receiving letters explaining their situation.

On the subject of schools, he said that colleges, primary and secondary schools must move to remote learning (except for vulnerable children and those of key workers).











Boris Johnson said that he hoped England's lockdown could start to be reduced in February. Picture: PA

How long will the lockdown last?

There is no confirmation on when it will end, but Mr Johnson expressed his wish that we may be able to start to reduce measures around mid-February.

He said: "If our understanding of the virus doesn't change dramatically once again, if rollout of vaccine continues to be successful, if deaths fall, and if everyone plays their part by following the rules then i hope we can start to come out of lockdown at February half term."

