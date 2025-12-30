How much do London New Year's Eve fireworks cost? The 2025/2026 price revealed

The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

London's New Year's Eve fireworks are watched by thousands around the world, but how much does the 2025/2026 display cost?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The countdown to 2026 is on and the New Year is almost upon us as we bid a fond farewell to 2025.

Whilst we sit down to watch some great TV on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, lots of people will be welcoming 2026 in with London's iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Many of us have wondered how much the fireworks cost during this extravagant annual event, as well as who pays for them and whether you're still able to get tickets last minute.

So here is everything you need to know about the 2025/2026 display at midnight on 31st December 2025.

The London fireworks launch following Big Ben's chimes. Picture: Getty

How much do the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost?

It is currently unknown how much the 2025/2026 London fireworks will cost.

2023/2024's awe-inspiring display, which featured a whopping 12,000 fireworks, had a budget of almost £4million.

However last year, the budget was almost halved with the city shelling out approximately £2.5 million on the 2024/2025 event.

Who pays for the London New Year's Eve fireworks?

London's New Year's Eve fireworks are paid for by the Greater London Authority Arts and Culture Fund.

The display is a ticketed event which costs between £20 – £55 per person and goes towards covering the expense of the show.

Tickets for London's New Year's Eve fireworks cost between £20-£55. Picture: Alamy

How long does the London New Year's Eve fireworks display last?

According to the government website, the New Year's Eve fireworks event in London will run from Wednesday 31st December 2025 at 8:00pm until Thursday 1st January 2026 at 12:30am.

The actual firework display itself begins at the strike of midnight, following Big Ben's iconic chimes, and lasts around 10–12 minutes.

You can officially attend within six different ticketed viewing areas – Blue, Red, Pink, Green and White, plus an Orange accessible viewing area.

The London fireworks cost millions of pounds. Picture: Getty

How to get London New Year's Eve fireworks 2025/2026 tickets

Tickets for the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost between £20 and £55 and usually go on sale in November.

It all depends on whether you've purchased a ‘Category A Viewing Area’ or a ‘Category B Viewing Area', and whether you can access a London residents' discount.

People living within a London postcode can unlock £20 off the purchase price on each ticket.

Unfortunately all of the tickets for the 2025/2026 fireworks have sold out meaning fans will have to wait until the 2026/2027 tickets go on sale next year – or watch the official screening on TV.