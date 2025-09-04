How to turn off Government's Emergency Alert Test on your phone

How to turn off Government's Emergency Alert Test on your phone. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's a step-by-step guide of how to make sure your mobile phone doesn't go off during the upcoming Government Emergency Alert Test.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On September 7th at 3:00pm the Government will send out an Emergency Alert Test to all mobile phones, the second of its kind, in order to ensure the system will work effectively during a real life-threatening emergency.

At this time, all 4G and 5G network phones will vibrate and emit a siren for up to 10 seconds, displaying a message which will confirm that this is not a real-life emergency, but instead a test.

While most people will not be affected by the Emergency Alert Test, there will be some who would rather not receive the loud notification on their phones, for example, people at work, attending funerals or weddings or those attending shows which mean their phones must be silent.

There have also been concerns shared by domestic abuse charities, like Refuge, who are worried about those victims with hidden devices in their homes, which could be found during the alert.

Emma Pickering, of charity Refuge, said: “During the initial roll-out of the government’s emergency alert system, Refuge expressed concerns about how the alerts could indirectly impact survivors who have hidden devices by making their abuser aware of the device.

“We know that having a hidden device that can be used to access support without fear of being tracked can offer a lifeline for many survivors."

If you're looking to ensure your phone doesn't receive the Emergency Alert Test, here's how to turn it off.

On September 7th at 3:00pm the Government will send out an Emergency Alert Test . Picture: Getty

How to turn off Emergency Alert Test on your phone

If you have an iPhone:

Go to settings and select the 'notifications' menu Scroll the the bottom of this page Turn off 'severe alerts' and 'extreme alerts'

If you have an Android phone or tablet:

Go to settings and search for 'emergency alerts' Turn off 'test alert','exercise alerts', 'operator defined' and 'operator alerts'.

If you cannot find this in settings:

Open your phone calling keypad and enter *#*#2627#*#* Search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’ and turn off ‘test alerts’, ‘exercise alerts’, ‘operator defined’ and ‘operator alerts’

Other phones and tablets:

Please note that, depending on the manufacturer of your phone or tablet, the Emergency Alerts could be called ‘wireless emergency alerts’ or ‘emergency broadcasts’.

You can usually find settings for these notifications in one of these ways:

Message > Message settings > Wireless emergency alerts > Alert

Settings > Sounds > Advanced > Emergency broadcasts

Settings > General settings > Emergency alerts

Once they have been located, turn off 'test alerts', ‘exercise alerts’, ‘operator defined’ and ‘operator alerts’.