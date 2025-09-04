How to turn off Government's Emergency Alert Test on your phone

4 September 2025, 13:28

How to turn off Government's Emergency Alert Test on your phone
How to turn off Government's Emergency Alert Test on your phone. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's a step-by-step guide of how to make sure your mobile phone doesn't go off during the upcoming Government Emergency Alert Test.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On September 7th at 3:00pm the Government will send out an Emergency Alert Test to all mobile phones, the second of its kind, in order to ensure the system will work effectively during a real life-threatening emergency.

At this time, all 4G and 5G network phones will vibrate and emit a siren for up to 10 seconds, displaying a message which will confirm that this is not a real-life emergency, but instead a test.

While most people will not be affected by the Emergency Alert Test, there will be some who would rather not receive the loud notification on their phones, for example, people at work, attending funerals or weddings or those attending shows which mean their phones must be silent.

There have also been concerns shared by domestic abuse charities, like Refuge, who are worried about those victims with hidden devices in their homes, which could be found during the alert.

Emma Pickering, of charity Refuge, said: “During the initial roll-out of the government’s emergency alert system, Refuge expressed concerns about how the alerts could indirectly impact survivors who have hidden devices by making their abuser aware of the device.

“We know that having a hidden device that can be used to access support without fear of being tracked can offer a lifeline for many survivors."

If you're looking to ensure your phone doesn't receive the Emergency Alert Test, here's how to turn it off.

On September 7th at 3:00pm the Government will send out an Emergency Alert Test
On September 7th at 3:00pm the Government will send out an Emergency Alert Test . Picture: Getty

How to turn off Emergency Alert Test on your phone

If you have an iPhone:

  1. Go to settings and select the 'notifications' menu
  2. Scroll the the bottom of this page
  3. Turn off 'severe alerts' and 'extreme alerts'

If you have an Android phone or tablet:

  1. Go to settings and search for 'emergency alerts'
  2. Turn off 'test alert','exercise alerts', 'operator defined' and 'operator alerts'.

If you cannot find this in settings:

  1. Open your phone calling keypad and enter *#*#2627#*#*
  2. Search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’ and turn off ‘test alerts’, ‘exercise alerts’, ‘operator defined’ and ‘operator alerts’

Other phones and tablets:

Please note that, depending on the manufacturer of your phone or tablet, the Emergency Alerts could be called ‘wireless emergency alerts’ or ‘emergency broadcasts’.

You can usually find settings for these notifications in one of these ways:

  • Message > Message settings > Wireless emergency alerts > Alert
  • Settings > Sounds > Advanced > Emergency broadcasts
  • Settings > General settings > Emergency alerts

Once they have been located, turn off 'test alerts', ‘exercise alerts’, ‘operator defined’ and ‘operator alerts’.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blue singing on stage wearing co-ordinating cream and white outfits

Blue make three big announcements as they confirm 25th anniversary celebrations

Music

Giorgio Armani has passed away

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Showbiz

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

Showbiz

Olly Murs has become a dad for the second time.

Olly Murs welcomes second child with wife Amelia and shares son's sweet name

Showbiz

Molly Smith and Tom Clare and engaged

Inside Molly Smith and Tom Clare's lavish engagement as Love Island star proposes

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

An airline has brought in new rules

Airline divides travellers after introducing controversial plus-sized passengers rule

Lifestyle

Michelle Dockery was visibly glowing at the Downton Abbey movie premiere.

Michelle Dockery announces she's pregnant with first child in the most spectacular way

Showbiz

JoJo Siwa opened up to Heart about life in 'No Filter'

JoJo Siwa talks sexuality, public break-ups and starting a family with Chris Hughes

Showbiz

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

Showbiz

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move their family

Real reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's £16million house move

Royals

Demi Moore has defended Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming

Demi Moore defends Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming amid backlash

Showbiz

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are said to have split

Millie Court breaks silence after shock split from Liam Reardon

Showbiz

Disneyland Paris announces 'World of Frozen' opening date

Disneyland Paris announces 'World of Frozen' opening date and shares first look

Lifestyle

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield have reportedly called it quits

Real reason Rachel Stevens split from Dancing On Ice partner Brendyn Hatfield

Showbiz

Half a dozen are pulling down their shutters for good this autumn.

Charity shop Scope closing 56 stores – full list shutting down 'in weeks'

Lifestyle

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi became parents for the first time earlier this year

Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse of baby girl after adoption

Showbiz

Harry Potter favourite reprises beloved role in HBO TV series.

Harry Potter legend to return as iconic film character in upcoming TV series

Showbiz

Jeff Brazier shared his fears over his son Freddy becoming a first-time dad.

Jeff Brazier breaks silence on son Freddy's shock baby news

Showbiz

Rick Astley 'The Reflection Tour': Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Rick Astley 'The Reflection Tour': Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Music

The Repair Shop featured parents John and Margaret

Parents in tears over ‘secret message’ from son who died after rare diagnosis

Showbiz