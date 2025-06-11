Which Iceland stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

Iceland have revealed a number of their stores will be shutting in 2025.

By Hope Wilson

The full list of Iceland store closures has been announced.

Iceland have announced they will be closing some of their stores later this year in the latest blow to the UK high street.

This comes after the supermarket giant announced they would be cutting 3,000 jobs in 2025, as well as closing their remaining cafés, patisserie and pizza counters.

Iceland have already shut several stores including branches at Shenley Road, Borehamwood, Alphington Road Retail Park, Exeter and the Welling branch in London.

Following the announcement of more shop closures, here is the full list of Iceland stores closing in 2025.

Some Iceland stores will be shutting in summer 2025. Picture: Alamy

Which Iceland stores are closing?

Margate, College Square store – Closing on June 21

Shotton, Chester Road store - Closing on June 23

Inverness, City Centre store – Closing on July 12

An Iceland spokesperson said of the Margate closure: "Our store colleagues have entered into a consultation process and have been offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible."

Iceland have announced further store closures. Picture: Alamy

Regarding the closure of the Inverness store, Iceland said: "We can confirm our Iceland store located at Rose Street, Inverness, is scheduled to close on 12th July 2025.

"Our store colleagues will enter into a consultation process and will be offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible.

"Shoppers can visit our local Food Warehouse store in Inverness located on Telford Street, IV3 5LU."