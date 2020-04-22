Jersey to become the first place in the British Isles to outlaw smacking children

Smacking children will be outlawed in Jersey from Friday (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

The new law against smacking children will come into force in Jersey this Friday (24 April).

Jersey is set to become the first place in the British Isles to outlaw smacking children, in a new law to be enacted this Friday.

The law change will grant children the same rights as adults, meaning that smacking them will be classed as assault.

The new law comes into place on Friday 24 April (stock image). Picture: Getty

The change was approved last year by Jersey's parliament - the States Assembly - and it was given the final rubber stamp last week.

Sam Mézec, the Channel Island’s children’s minister, spoke of his pride that Jersey will be the first place in the British Isles to "prohibit all forms of corporal punishment".

He said: "I am proud that Jersey has taken this step and once again put children’s rights at the heart of what we do.

In the UK, parents can still smack children for 'reasonable punishment' (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Times have changed and there is no place in a modern society for the physical punishment of children."

In the UK, parents are still legally able to smack children for "reasonable punishment".

A babysitter or nanny can also smack children for this reason if given permission by parents.

However, it is illegal for nursery staff, teachers and child care workers to smack kids.

