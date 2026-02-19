King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course.". Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

King Charles has issued a statement after the arrest of his brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Loading audio...

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday morning, following allegations linked to documents released from files relating to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Searches were carried out at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk, officers confirmed.

Andrew Mountabatten-Windsor is the first senior member of the modern monarchy to be arrested.

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles said.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.”

Andrew Mountabatten-Windsor is the first senior member of the modern monarchy to be arrested (pictured in 2025). Picture: Getty

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright confirmed that a formal investigation had now begun. “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” he said.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The arrest comes just days after Buckingham Palace said it would “stand ready to support” police if approached regarding the claims made against Andrew.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow