Lloyds Pharmacy to close in 237 Sainsburys stores

20 January 2023, 11:43 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 11:48

Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets
Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

There will be a massive change in Sainsbury’s stores as LloydsPharmacy will disappear – see the full list of branches affected.

There is set to be a huge change to Sainsbury’s stores up and down the country as LloydsPharmacy will be axed.

Affecting 237 supermarkets, the chemists will be phased out over several months, the supermarket has confirmed.

Sainsbury's struck a deal to sell its pharmacy business to LloydsPharmacy in 2015 for a price of £125 million.

This meant 2,500 pharmacy staff transferred from Sainsbury's to Lloyds, but now all of them will stop operating.

LloydsPharmacy will be removed from all Sainsbury's stores
LloydsPharmacy will be removed from all Sainsbury's stores. Picture: PA Images

LloydsPharmacy stores that aren't based in Sainsbury's will continue to stay open as normal.

Bosses have said they are ‘exploring options’ for each branch individually and will confirm exact closure plans over the course of the year branch-by-branch.

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

LloydsPharmcy will no longer be available in Sainsbury's
LloydsPharmcy will no longer be available in Sainsbury's. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

See a list of the Sainsbury’s stores affected below:

  • Nine Elms
  • New Cross Gate
  • Dulwich
  • Clapham Common
  • Cromwell Road
  • Charlton Riverside
  • Harringay
  • Lee Green
  • Sydenham
  • Upper Norwood
  • Ladbroke Grove
  • Streatham Common
  • Eltham
  • Crystal Palace
  • Low Hall
  • Merton
  • Chiswick
  • Winchmore Hill
  • Hendon
  • Newbury Park
  • Purley Way
  • Richmond
  • Alperton
  • Chadwell Heath
  • New Barnet
  • North Cheam
  • Locksbottom
  • Sury Basin
  • Kenton
  • Crayford
  • Romford
  • Stanmore
  • Dartford
  • Kiln Lane
  • Warlingham
  • Hayes
  • South Ruislip
  • Oldbury
  • Northfield
  • Blackheath
  • Marshall Lake
  • Mere Green
  • Reedswood
  • Amblecote
  • Wednesfield
  • Cannock
  • Salford
  • Fallowfield
  • Heaton Park
  • Sale
  • Urmston
  • Denton
  • Ashton Moss
  • Cheadle
  • Altrincham
  • Hazel Grove
  • Bolton
  • Heaton Newcastle
  • Team Valley
  • Whitley Bay
  • Cramlington
  • Sunderland North
  • Sunderland
  • Durham
  • Queens Road
  • Pound Lane
  • Longwater
  • Marsh Mills
  • Bath
  • Emersons Green
  • Melksham
  • Chippenham
  • Frome
  • Winterstoke Road
  • East Filton
  • Newport
  • Thornhill
  • Meadowbank
  • Murrayfield
  • Straiton
  • Thanet West
  • Wood Cross
  • Whitstable
  • Canterbury
  • Larkfield
  • Chafford Hundred
  • Southend
  • East Mayne
  • Crayford
  • Sevenoaks

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Terror police arrest man following reports of suspicious package at Leeds hospital

UK & World

Oxford education provider plots swoop on £200m Cambridge rival

UK & World

Yousef Makki: Second inquest ordered into death of Hale Barns stabbing victim

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Zara is a Love Island bombshell

Inside Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's famous past

TV & Movies

Olivia Hawkins has previously starred in EastEnders

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins makes unexpected EastEnders appearance while in villa

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley had to rush her baby to hospital

Chloe Madeley 'extremely worried' as baby daughter rushed to hospital twice in a week

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Kai Fagan

Love Island Kai Fagan: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fans think they know her baby's gender

Stacey Solomon fans 'work out' baby's gender after spotting 'clue' in latest photo

Celebrities

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up

Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

TV & Movies

Mark Wright broke down in tears on This Morning

Mark Wright breaks down in tears as he recalls moment he battled to save man’s life

TV & Movies

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey

Katie Price hits back at trolls as she reveals son Harvey has a girlfriend

Celebrities

A British Airways steward accidentally released the slide

BA steward accidentally activates emergency slide on first day at work

Lifestyle

Mark Labbett has been praised for his gesture on The Chase

The Chase fans praise Mark Labbett's gesture to partially blind contestant

TV & Movies

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

Lifestyle

Lana Jenkins split her skirt on the show

Love Island fans in hysterics as Lana Jenkins skirt splits during challenge

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm could be cancelled following Jeremy's comments about Meghan Markle

Clarkson's Farm 'to be cancelled' following Jeremy Clarkson's comments about Meghan Markle

Celebrities