Lloyds Pharmacy to close in 237 Sainsburys stores

Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

There will be a massive change in Sainsbury’s stores as LloydsPharmacy will disappear – see the full list of branches affected.

There is set to be a huge change to Sainsbury’s stores up and down the country as LloydsPharmacy will be axed.

Affecting 237 supermarkets, the chemists will be phased out over several months, the supermarket has confirmed.

Sainsbury's struck a deal to sell its pharmacy business to LloydsPharmacy in 2015 for a price of £125 million.

This meant 2,500 pharmacy staff transferred from Sainsbury's to Lloyds, but now all of them will stop operating.

LloydsPharmacy will be removed from all Sainsbury's stores. Picture: PA Images

LloydsPharmacy stores that aren't based in Sainsbury's will continue to stay open as normal.

Bosses have said they are ‘exploring options’ for each branch individually and will confirm exact closure plans over the course of the year branch-by-branch.

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

LloydsPharmcy will no longer be available in Sainsbury's. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

See a list of the Sainsbury’s stores affected below:

Nine Elms

New Cross Gate

Dulwich

Clapham Common

Cromwell Road

Charlton Riverside

Harringay

Lee Green

Sydenham

Upper Norwood

Ladbroke Grove

Streatham Common

Eltham

Crystal Palace

Low Hall

Merton

Chiswick

Winchmore Hill

Hendon

Newbury Park

Purley Way

Richmond

Alperton

Chadwell Heath

New Barnet

North Cheam

Locksbottom

Sury Basin

Kenton

Crayford

Romford

Stanmore

Dartford

Kiln Lane

Warlingham

Hayes

South Ruislip

Oldbury

Northfield

Blackheath

Marshall Lake

Mere Green

Reedswood

Amblecote

Wednesfield

Cannock

Salford

Fallowfield

Heaton Park

Sale

Urmston

Denton

Ashton Moss

Cheadle

Altrincham

Hazel Grove

Bolton

Heaton Newcastle

Team Valley

Whitley Bay

Cramlington

Sunderland North

Sunderland

Durham

Queens Road

Pound Lane

Longwater

Marsh Mills

Bath

Emersons Green

Melksham

Chippenham

Frome

Winterstoke Road

East Filton

Newport

Thornhill

Meadowbank

Murrayfield

Straiton

Thanet West

Wood Cross

Whitstable

Canterbury

Larkfield

Chafford Hundred

Southend

East Mayne

Crayford

Sevenoaks

