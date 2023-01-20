Lloyds Pharmacy to close in 237 Sainsburys stores
20 January 2023, 11:43 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 11:48
There will be a massive change in Sainsbury’s stores as LloydsPharmacy will disappear – see the full list of branches affected.
There is set to be a huge change to Sainsbury’s stores up and down the country as LloydsPharmacy will be axed.
Affecting 237 supermarkets, the chemists will be phased out over several months, the supermarket has confirmed.
Sainsbury's struck a deal to sell its pharmacy business to LloydsPharmacy in 2015 for a price of £125 million.
This meant 2,500 pharmacy staff transferred from Sainsbury's to Lloyds, but now all of them will stop operating.
LloydsPharmacy stores that aren't based in Sainsbury's will continue to stay open as normal.
Bosses have said they are ‘exploring options’ for each branch individually and will confirm exact closure plans over the course of the year branch-by-branch.
Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.
“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.
“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”
A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.
“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”
See a list of the Sainsbury’s stores affected below:
- Nine Elms
- New Cross Gate
- Dulwich
- Clapham Common
- Cromwell Road
- Charlton Riverside
- Harringay
- Lee Green
- Sydenham
- Upper Norwood
- Ladbroke Grove
- Streatham Common
- Eltham
- Crystal Palace
- Low Hall
- Merton
- Chiswick
- Winchmore Hill
- Hendon
- Newbury Park
- Purley Way
- Richmond
- Alperton
- Chadwell Heath
- New Barnet
- North Cheam
- Locksbottom
- Sury Basin
- Kenton
- Crayford
- Romford
- Stanmore
- Dartford
- Kiln Lane
- Warlingham
- Hayes
- South Ruislip
- Oldbury
- Northfield
- Blackheath
- Marshall Lake
- Mere Green
- Reedswood
- Amblecote
- Wednesfield
- Cannock
- Salford
- Fallowfield
- Heaton Park
- Sale
- Urmston
- Denton
- Ashton Moss
- Cheadle
- Altrincham
- Hazel Grove
- Bolton
- Heaton Newcastle
- Team Valley
- Whitley Bay
- Cramlington
- Sunderland North
- Sunderland
- Durham
- Queens Road
- Pound Lane
- Longwater
- Marsh Mills
- Bath
- Emersons Green
- Melksham
- Chippenham
- Frome
- Winterstoke Road
- East Filton
- Newport
- Thornhill
- Meadowbank
- Murrayfield
- Straiton
- Thanet West
- Wood Cross
- Whitstable
- Canterbury
- Larkfield
- Chafford Hundred
- Southend
- East Mayne
- Crayford
- Sevenoaks
