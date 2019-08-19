Concern for missing person

By Huw James

Stephen Rands missing person. Picture: Press Release

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 57 year old man who has been missing for almost three months.

Officers are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace Stephen Rands, who was last seen in Hatfield town centre on Monday 27 May 2019, and is believed to be still in the area.

He wears glasses, is described as white and is around 5ft 9in tall.

If you have seen Stephen since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Locate Team via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 713 of 4 June 2019.