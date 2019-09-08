Police Hit By Firework In Glasgow Republican March

A police officer has been taken to hospital after being struck by a pyrotechnic thrown by protesters during a republican parade in Glasgow.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed as two republican marches were held in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland said about 1,000 people took part in the processions and counter-protests, with 10 arrests made for a "variety of offences".

The officer required immediate medical attention after being hit by the pyrotechnic as police held back protesters at King George V Bridge while the Republican Prisoners Welfare Association parade passed down Clyde Street.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said he was "disgusted" an officer had been hit by a pyrotechnic.

He said: "We had significant resources deployed throughout Glasgow city centre as these public processions took place.

"The majority of those who took part in the processions listened to us and complied with our instructions.

"A significant number of those who attended as part of the counter protests were intent on stopping the processions from taking place but were prevented from doing so by prompt and decisive police action.

"I am, however, disgusted at the recklessness and stupidity of those who decided to throw pyrotechnics, one of which injured an officer.

"He was simply carrying out a duty which allows us to facilitate people's rights and ultimately we were here today to keep everybody safe.

"We take the welfare of our officers very seriously and will be supporting him and his colleagues as he recovers and will continue in our work to trace those responsible.

"I utterly condemn any acts of violence and would like to thank officers and staff whose dedication and professionalism helped us successfully deliver a first-class policing operation on what was a very challenging day."

The parades took place a week after clashes occurred between marchers and protesters following an Irish Unity march in the Govan area.

They were given the go-ahead following meetings with Glasgow City Council chief executive Annemarie O'Donnell and Police Scotland.

The first march on Saturday - A Cairde Na Heireann (Calton Republicans) - attracted around 100 participants and started at 2pm on Millroad Street, finishing on Clyde Street.

Around 300 people took part in the second event - the Friends of Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association parade - which started at 3pm at Blythswood Square and ended at Barrowlands Park in the Gallowgate.

Prior to the marches, police said on Twitter: "Significant police presence in Glasgow today for the public processions.

"Officers have already arrested a 33-year-old man for carrying an offensive weapon.

"We want to re-emphasise that anyone intent on becoming involved in any kind of criminal behaviour will be dealt with."