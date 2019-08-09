Man shot dead in Birmingham

Goosemore Lane, Erdington. Picture: Google Maps Street View

A man has been shot dead in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after the 20 year-old was killed in Goosemore Lane.

It happened at around 7:30pm on Thursday (8th August).

Patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure residents this morning.

Awful news, so much needs to be done to end the violence that is killing our young people every week. https://t.co/qRwzGnjLwz — Jess Phillips Esq., M.P. (@jessphillips) August 8, 2019

The force says no arrests have been made yet.