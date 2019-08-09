Man shot dead in Birmingham

9 August 2019, 06:03

Goosemore Lane, Erdington
Goosemore Lane, Erdington. Picture: Google Maps Street View

A man has been shot dead in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after the 20 year-old was killed in Goosemore Lane.

It happened at around 7:30pm on Thursday (8th August).

Patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure residents this morning.

The force says no arrests have been made yet.

