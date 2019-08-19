Police release pictures of man wanted over assault

19 August 2019, 15:28 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 15:52

By Huw James

Bedfordshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to about a serious assault in a pub.

CCTV Assault
CCTV Assault. Picture: Press Release

At around 12.25am on Sunday (18 August), the victim was with a group of people near the entrance of The White Hart in Dunstable Street, Ampthill.

The man pictured has used a glass to assault the victim, before leaving the premises.

CCTV Assault
CCTV Assault. Picture: Press Release

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack which left the victim with a number of injuries, so I would urge anyone who recognises the man in these images to get in touch.”

