Police release pictures of man wanted over assault

By Huw James

Bedfordshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to about a serious assault in a pub.

CCTV Assault. Picture: Press Release

At around 12.25am on Sunday (18 August), the victim was with a group of people near the entrance of The White Hart in Dunstable Street, Ampthill.



The man pictured has used a glass to assault the victim, before leaving the premises.

CCTV Assault. Picture: Press Release

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack which left the victim with a number of injuries, so I would urge anyone who recognises the man in these images to get in touch.”