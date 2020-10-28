Will we be in lockdown at Christmas and can we see family?

Will we be in lockdown at Christmas this year? And what are the rules about seeing family? Here's what we know...

Christmas is set to look very different this year with England and Scotland currently under different Tier systems, while Wales and Northern Ireland are in a national lockdown.

But with new reports emerging that the whole UK could face even tougher restrictions by the end of the year, families have been left wondering whether they will be able to spend December 25th with their loved ones.

So, will the UK be in lockdown by Christmas and can we see our family? Here’s what we know…

Will we be in lockdown at Christmas?

It is not clear yet what will happen over Christmas.

Families may not be able to see each other this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Back on October 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a relatively ‘normal’ Christmas could be possible if the public sticks to his coronavirus rules.

He told the Downing Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to make sure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.

“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virus down and our ability as a country to follow through on the package of measures.”

Currently, even in the areas least affected by coronavirus, there is a rule of six banning large groups from getting together.

In Tiers 2 and 3 in England, households are no longer allowed to mix indoors, meaning you would only be able to have Christmas dinner with those you live with.

And a recent report has suggested the whole of England could be placed under the strictest tier three coronavirus restrictions by mid-December

According to The Sun, Government scientists are predicting that more than 25,000 people will be in hospital with Covid-19 by the end of November.

With these numbers higher than the peak back in Spring, it is putting doubt over Mr Johnson’s hopes of reuniting families on Christmas day.

Police have said they could be forced to break up family gatherings this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Members of the Government’s scientific advisory body (Sage) are said to be warning that by December, rates of infection will have succeeded the levels in areas already in the ‘very high’ category.

Meanwhile, a police chief has also said police could be forced to break up large family gatherings over the festive period.

West Midlands police and crime commissioner, David Jamieson told the Telegraph: “If we think there’s large groups of people gathering where they shouldn’t be, then police will have to intervene.

“If, again, there’s flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce.

“It’s not the police’s job to stop people enjoying their Christmas. However, we are there to enforce the rules that the Government makes, and if the Government makes those rules then the Government has to explain that to the public.”

