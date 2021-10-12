London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled for second year running

12 October 2021, 12:39

London's New Year's Eve firework display will not go ahead this year
London's New Year's Eve firework display will not go ahead this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

London's famous firework display will not go ahead this year due to continued 'uncertainty' around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proving that life certainly has not returned to normal, it has been announced London's iconic firework display on New Year's Eve has been cancelled.

The event, which is usually attended by around three million people, normally takes place along the River Thames as people see in the New Year.

Last year, the firework display was cancelled for the first time in 20 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, which drastically changed the nation's festive period.

Now, it has been announced that the event will not go ahead this year either.

The decision has been made over 'Covid-19 uncertainty'
The decision has been made over 'Covid-19 uncertainty'. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year."

They went on: "Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

"Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course."

Millions of people usually fill the streets around the Thames for the firework display
Millions of people usually fill the streets around the Thames for the firework display. Picture: Getty

Last year, people enjoyed an impressive light show across London instead which was broadcast on TV.

It was a way for the national to come together to share their hope for a brighter 2021 following a year of the pandemic.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen looked regal in a blue ensemble for the royal engagement

The Queen pictured using walking stick for first time in 17 years

Royals

Sarah Everard: All police forces in England and Wales to review allegations involving serving officers following marketing executive's murder

UK & World

England Women: Hannah Hampton and Alessia Russo recalled for October World Cup qualifiers

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

How to protect your dog from dangerous plants

Full list of autumnal plants that could be dangerous for your dog

Lifestyle

Center Parcs are marking Bonfire Night very differently this year

Center Parcs cancel all firework displays to protect wildlife

Lifestyle

A woman has blasted her friends for charging their kids rent

Mum says parents shouldn’t charge adult children rent to live at home

Lifestyle

Stacey and Joe welcomed their daughter into the world a week ago

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim skirt from Anthropologie

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon said they have settled on a name for their newborn baby girl

Stacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash have decided on a baby name for daughter

Celebrities

Vincent Hubbard was supposedly killed

EastEnders fans think they've worked out Vincent Hubbard return twist

TV & Movies

Some area in England have almost 3,000 people per one GP

Full list of areas in England with the worst GP shortages

Lifestyle

You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free

Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes

Lifestyle

Jack Carroll appeared on BGT when he was 14

Britain's Got Talent child star Jack Carroll unrecognisable eight years after audition

Celebrities

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

First look inside UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her second baby

Catherine Tyldesley announces she's pregnant with second child

Celebrities

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now

Schools urge parents not to let kids watch Netflix series Squid Game

Lifestyle

The couple won the incredible house in a charity prize draw

Dad-of-five wins incredible £3million mansion with £25 prize draw ticket

Lifestyle