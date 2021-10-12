London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled for second year running

London's New Year's Eve firework display will not go ahead this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

London's famous firework display will not go ahead this year due to continued 'uncertainty' around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proving that life certainly has not returned to normal, it has been announced London's iconic firework display on New Year's Eve has been cancelled.

The event, which is usually attended by around three million people, normally takes place along the River Thames as people see in the New Year.

Last year, the firework display was cancelled for the first time in 20 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, which drastically changed the nation's festive period.

Now, it has been announced that the event will not go ahead this year either.

The decision has been made over 'Covid-19 uncertainty'. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year."

They went on: "Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

"Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course."

Millions of people usually fill the streets around the Thames for the firework display. Picture: Getty

Last year, people enjoyed an impressive light show across London instead which was broadcast on TV.

It was a way for the national to come together to share their hope for a brighter 2021 following a year of the pandemic.