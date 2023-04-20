Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023: What date and time will it be visible and how do I see it in the UK?

20 April 2023, 10:49

Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend
Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is the Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023, what date does it peak and how do we see it in the UK?

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will light up skies across the UK this weekend as the annual phenomenon returns.

Across the 22nd and 23rd of April the Lyrid Meteor Shower will peak, giving people to chance to spot the beautiful display in the sky.

Described as a burst of meteor activity, the Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible for most people across the UK, but only if you're looking to the skies at the correct time.

Here's everything you need to about the Lyrid Meteor Shower including how and when to see it in the UK.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible across the UK this weekend
The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible across the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty

What is the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The Royal Museums Greenwich website describe the Lyrid Meteor Shower as a burst of meteor activity which occurs around mid to late April.

They write: "Meteors are small chucks of debris left in the wake of certain celestial objects, like asteroids or comets. When the Earth passes through this trail of material, it scoops up a number of these pieces which fall into the atmosphere."

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is associated with the Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. This is oldest recorded meteor shower that is still visible in today's world, first being recorded in 687 BCE.

This picture was taken from the Lyrid Meteor Shower in 2020
This picture was taken from the Lyrid Meteor Shower in 2020. Picture: Alamy

When is the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The dates of the Lyrid Meteor Shower range from the 14th to the 30th April, however, the dates where it will be the most visible are the 22nd April and 23rd April.

When is the best time to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The best time to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower is in the early morning of the peak day, which will be the 22nd or 23rd of April.

It has been recommended for people wanting to see the meteor shower to wait until after midnight and look to the East. As the skies get brighter towards the morning, sightings of the shower will be less likely due to light.

People living in areas will less light pollution are expected to get a better view as well.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Celebrities arrive for Paul O'Grady's funeral as dogs line the streets

UK & World

Sexual offence charges against prime suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance dropped by German court

UK & World

Bull on the loose shot dead by police after charging at parents and children

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Parenting

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already

Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies

Supermarket prices have risen up to 80%

Biggest supermarket price rises revealed in new survey

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's funeral is this week

Paul O'Grady funeral details confirmed as locals invited to pay respects

Showbiz

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Lifestyle

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

Parenting

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

TV & Movies

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping