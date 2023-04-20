Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023: What date and time will it be visible and how do I see it in the UK?

Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

When is the Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023, what date does it peak and how do we see it in the UK?

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will light up skies across the UK this weekend as the annual phenomenon returns.

Across the 22nd and 23rd of April the Lyrid Meteor Shower will peak, giving people to chance to spot the beautiful display in the sky.

Described as a burst of meteor activity, the Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible for most people across the UK, but only if you're looking to the skies at the correct time.

Here's everything you need to about the Lyrid Meteor Shower including how and when to see it in the UK.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible across the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty

What is the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The Royal Museums Greenwich website describe the Lyrid Meteor Shower as a burst of meteor activity which occurs around mid to late April.

They write: "Meteors are small chucks of debris left in the wake of certain celestial objects, like asteroids or comets. When the Earth passes through this trail of material, it scoops up a number of these pieces which fall into the atmosphere."

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is associated with the Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. This is oldest recorded meteor shower that is still visible in today's world, first being recorded in 687 BCE.

This picture was taken from the Lyrid Meteor Shower in 2020. Picture: Alamy

When is the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The dates of the Lyrid Meteor Shower range from the 14th to the 30th April, however, the dates where it will be the most visible are the 22nd April and 23rd April.

When is the best time to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The best time to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower is in the early morning of the peak day, which will be the 22nd or 23rd of April.

It has been recommended for people wanting to see the meteor shower to wait until after midnight and look to the East. As the skies get brighter towards the morning, sightings of the shower will be less likely due to light.

People living in areas will less light pollution are expected to get a better view as well.

