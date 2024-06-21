What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A lunar standstill will occur this weekend for the first time in 18 years, here's what you need to know about it and the best way to watch.

Skywatchers across the UK will be able to see the peak of the lunar standstill over this weekend, expected to occur between the 21st and 22nd June.

This is the first time we have seen a lunar standstill in 18 years, with the last happening in 2006, making the celestial event even more special. What will be even more special is the view at Stonehenge during the standstill, as the moon lines up perfectly with the rectangle boulders.

On the evening of Friday, 21st June, there will also be a full moon - also called the June 'strawberry moon' - which means the large and bridge orb will be a beautiful sight to behold.

But what is a lunar standstill, why does it only occur every 18 years and what is the connection with Stonehenge?

The lunar standstill will occur alongside the June full moon, also known as the strawberry moon. Picture: Getty

What is a lunar standstill?

A lunar standstill refers to the period of time that the moon rises and sets at its most extreme northerly and southerly positions on the horizon.

At this time, the moon will reach its highest and lowest points in the lunar cycle. The lunar standstill only occurs every 18.6 years, with the last taking place back in 2006.

The name 'standstill' refers to the position of the moon appearing to stay the same for a long time.

When is the lunar standstill?

The lunar standstill is said to peak from Friday 21st to Saturday 22nd June.

During the lunar standstill, the moon will align perfectly with Stonehenge. Picture: Getty

How can I see the lunar standstill?

Lucky for us, you won't need any special equipment to experience the lunar standstill of 2024.

All you will need to do is head outside on Friday evening as the sunsets at 9:22pm and watch the large orb shine brightly on Earth. If you miss it on Friday, you'll also be able to experience the standstill on Saturday evening.

What is the connection between the lunar standstill and Stonehenge?

The lunar standstill will be an even more spectacular event for those watching it at Stonehenge as, during the celestial event, the moon lines up perfectly with the Station Stones of Stonehenge.

These stones are located in such a place that, during the standstill, the moon will sit directly in the middle. It has been widely speculated that this is not a coincidence and that the landmark could have been designed to align with the moon.

For those many people who won't be watching the lunar standstill live from Stonehenge, the English Heritage social channels will be streaming the event from 9:30pm on Friday, 21st June.