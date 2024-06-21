What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

21 June 2024, 14:33

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill
Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A lunar standstill will occur this weekend for the first time in 18 years, here's what you need to know about it and the best way to watch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Skywatchers across the UK will be able to see the peak of the lunar standstill over this weekend, expected to occur between the 21st and 22nd June.

This is the first time we have seen a lunar standstill in 18 years, with the last happening in 2006, making the celestial event even more special. What will be even more special is the view at Stonehenge during the standstill, as the moon lines up perfectly with the rectangle boulders.

On the evening of Friday, 21st June, there will also be a full moon - also called the June 'strawberry moon' - which means the large and bridge orb will be a beautiful sight to behold.

But what is a lunar standstill, why does it only occur every 18 years and what is the connection with Stonehenge?

The lunar standstill will occur alongside the June full moon, also known as the strawberry moon
The lunar standstill will occur alongside the June full moon, also known as the strawberry moon. Picture: Getty

What is a lunar standstill?

A lunar standstill refers to the period of time that the moon rises and sets at its most extreme northerly and southerly positions on the horizon.

At this time, the moon will reach its highest and lowest points in the lunar cycle. The lunar standstill only occurs every 18.6 years, with the last taking place back in 2006.

The name 'standstill' refers to the position of the moon appearing to stay the same for a long time.

When is the lunar standstill?

The lunar standstill is said to peak from Friday 21st to Saturday 22nd June.

During the lunar standstill, the moon will align perfectly with Stonehenge
During the lunar standstill, the moon will align perfectly with Stonehenge. Picture: Getty

How can I see the lunar standstill?

Lucky for us, you won't need any special equipment to experience the lunar standstill of 2024.

All you will need to do is head outside on Friday evening as the sunsets at 9:22pm and watch the large orb shine brightly on Earth. If you miss it on Friday, you'll also be able to experience the standstill on Saturday evening.

What is the connection between the lunar standstill and Stonehenge?

The lunar standstill will be an even more spectacular event for those watching it at Stonehenge as, during the celestial event, the moon lines up perfectly with the Station Stones of Stonehenge.

These stones are located in such a place that, during the standstill, the moon will sit directly in the middle. It has been widely speculated that this is not a coincidence and that the landmark could have been designed to align with the moon.

For those many people who won't be watching the lunar standstill live from Stonehenge, the English Heritage social channels will be streaming the event from 9:30pm on Friday, 21st June.

Latest News

See more Latest News

As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.

Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Lifestyle

Hindujas: Four members of Britain's richest family get jail sentences after exploiting servants

UK & World

Patricia Pringle: Woman who killed elderly couple in Leicestershire crash while using phone jailed for nine years

UK & World

Convicted Rust armourer denied immunity to testify at Alec Baldwin's trial, judge rules

Showbiz

June 22 celebrates the Windrush Generation

What is Windrush Day, when is it marked and who are the Windrush generation?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Showbiz

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed

Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Showbiz

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Showbiz

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child

Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name

Showbiz

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

TV & Movies

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Showbiz

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

TV & Movies

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Showbiz

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Showbiz

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Dublin timings: When does the show start and finish?

Showbiz

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way

Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Weather