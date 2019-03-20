Superfan who changed his name to Michael Jackson is begging the public for money to change it back

20 March 2019, 11:10

The man has changed his mind about Michael Jackson following the Leaving Neverland documentary (stock image)
The man has changed his mind about Michael Jackson following the Leaving Neverland documentary (stock image). Picture: Getty

John Michael Jackson changed his name by deed poll but, following the recent sex abuse allegations against the singer, is now desperate to change it back

A man who legally changed his name to Michael Jackson is now begging the public to help him raise the funds to change it back.

John Lomas' official name is now 'John Michael Jackson', after he changed it by deed poll because of his obsession with the singer.

Read more: John Legend condemns Michael Jackson after 'disgusting' Leaving Neverland Documentary

The father, 38, says that his previous super-fan status has meant he's spent around £1million on Michael Jackson memorabilia over the years - but that documentary Leaving Neverland changed his mind about supporting the late singer.

Michael Jackson was accused of sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck (pictured) in documentary Leaving Neverland
Michael Jackson was accused of sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck (pictured) in documentary Leaving Neverland. Picture: Getty

John, who is an aspiring care-worker, is now desperately trying to raise the £120 needed to change his name back.

He said, according to The Mirror: "A few years ago I went to LA and soon after that I changed my name to Michael Jackson legally.

"I have supported him blindly for years but it has come to a point with everything recently that I've thought, 'no more'.

"I'm trying to get into the care profession but every time I do a DBS check I have to disclose my full name and if I'm going for a job like that it looks really bad that I've chosen to change my name to that of an alleged and believed paedophile.




"I've asked for legal advice and there is nothing I can do to change my name back by deed poll without paying a £120 fee, which I can't afford.

"I just want to put this behind me, I can't have this name hanging above me anymore, I just want a fresh start.

"There is too much doubt and I'm now left with this name that I need to get rid of."

Shockingly, this isn't the first time that John has changed his name in honour of a celebrity.

He changed his name to John Lennon in 1999 following an obsession with the late Beatles singer - and his birth name is actually Ben Andreas Lomas.

John has set up a GoFundMe to help raise the £120 needed.

