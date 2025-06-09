Full list of 10 new Matalan shops opening across the UK

9 June 2025, 17:16 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 17:23

Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme
Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Matalan has announced some exciting new plans, including opening new stores and renovating those already in place across the British high street.

British fashion and homeware retailer Matalan has announced a significant £25 million investment in its store estate, revealing plans to open 10 new stores this year as part of a broader retail transformation strategy.

The company, which currently operates around 230 stores across the UK, confirmed that new sites will be launched in London, Essex, Hampshire, and Northern Ireland throughout 2025.

While the exact locations of these upcoming stores have not yet been disclosed, the openings are part of an ambitious plan to expand Matalan’s physical footprint and refresh its presence on the high street.

As well as expanding, Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme, aiming to modernise 30 existing stores each year over the next three to five years.

British fashion and homeware retailer Matalan has announced a significant £25 million investment in its store estate. Picture: Alamy

Where the new Matalan shops are opening:

(Locations TBC)

  • London
  • Essex
  • Hampshire
  • Northern Ireland

The renovations will include improved store layouts, with fitting rooms, tills, and key departments consolidated into more accessible zones. Checkout areas will also be expanded to improve the customer flow and shopping experience.

The retailer has already trialled its new store format in Croydon, Linwood, Bristol Filton, and Dumfries, where the revamped branches have delivered a "significant" increase in sales and have exceeded expectations, according to the company.

The transformation programme is also being supported by the rollout of a new customer app, part of Matalan's ongoing efforts to modernise both its in-store and digital experience.

James Dorling, Matalan's Property Director, said the overhaul reflects the company's commitment to reinvesting in its physical locations and serving communities nationwide.

"Matalan storefronts have been a fixture of UK communities for 40 years, so it is only right that bricks-and-mortar retail remains at the centre of our transformation programme," he said.

"With 10 exciting new store openings and extensive refurbishments across our estate, this investment marks a step-change in our strategy – creating a better, more seamless shopping experience for our loyal existing customers, while also introducing the Matalan brand to new consumers."

