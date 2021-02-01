Matt Hancock predicts 'happy and free Great British summer' with most adults vaccinated

1 February 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 1 February 2021, 15:28

Matt Hancock has expressed his hope for a Great British summer
Matt Hancock has expressed his hope for a 'happy and free' summer in the UK. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Health Secretary has expressed hope that we will be able to enjoy summer this year following a successful vaccine rollout.

Matt Hancock has said he is hoping for a 'happy and free Great British summer' with the 'vast majority' of adults receiving their Covid vaccination within six months.

Read more: UK weather: Arctic blast set to bring 40cm of snow and freezing rain to Britain this week

In an interview with BBC Politics East, the Health Secretary predicted that that people in Britain would be able to enjoy the return of some freedoms this summer, but did not discuss whether overseas holidays might be possible.

He said: "In six months we'll be in the middle, I hope, of a happy and free Great British summer – I have a high degree of confidence that by then the vast majority of adults will have been vaccinated.

The Health Secretary has expressed hope for a 'happy and free' summer
The Health Secretary has expressed hope for a 'happy and free' summer. Picture: Getty

"That’s not just the clinically vulnerable groups but then going to all groups, people like me, I’m in my 40s and healthy and we’ll have got through everybody.

Read more: Two men fined £10,000 each for organising a mass snowball fight during lockdown

"That will give a high level of protection. The more people take up the vaccine the more we’ll be protected as a society…

"So I think we’re going to have a great summer but we’re going to have a tough few months between now and then."

Mr Hancock refused to say when lockdown restrictions may start to be eased, and there has been no official confirmation on this.

It is not yet known when lockdown restrictions will be eased
It is not yet known when lockdown restrictions will be eased. Picture: Getty

Almost nine million people have so far received their jab in the UK, with 15 million due to be offered on by mid-February.

By the end of April, 32 million people will have been offered the vaccine, including everyone over the age of 50.

After that time, around 21 million adults will be left to be offered the jab.

NOW READ:

Piers Morgan leads the way wishing Sir Captain Tom Moore a speedy recovery as he battles coronavirus

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has spoken out about the prospect of summer holidays in 2021

Boris Johnson says he's 'optimistic' summer holidays can go ahead this year

Teenage neo-Nazi group leader becomes one of Britain's youngest convicted terrorists

UK & World

Captain Tom has been hospitalised with coronavirus

The reason why Captain Tom Moore didn't have his coronavirus vaccine

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Married at First Sight Australia couples from season 7

Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Wayne Lineker

Who is Wayne Lineker, what's his net worth, and how many kids does he have?

Celebrities

Celebs Go Dating was filmed in a huge Surrey mansion

When was Celebs Go Dating filmed?

TV & Movies

Sophie Hermann gets her own room on Celebs Go Dating

Why does Sophie Hermann have her own room on Celebs Go Dating?

TV & Movies

These are some secret spots on the plane you might not know about

Flight attendant reveals 'secret' areas on a plane most people don't know exist

Lifestyle

Here's when MAFS Australia finishes on E4

When does Married at First Sight Australia season six finish on E4?

TV & Movies