McDonald’s customers’ fury at new eco-friendly paper straws that ‘dissolve’ in milkshakes – as 30k sign petition to bring back plastic

24 April 2019, 11:18

McDonalds customers have complained over the quality of drinking straws
McDonalds customers have complained over the quality of drinking straws. Picture: GETTY

McDonald's customers are not 'loving it' after the fast food giant made the decision to replace plastic straws with eco-friendly paper alternatives.

McDonald's new paper straws have been labelled as "a joke" and "horrible" after making drinking beverages a soggy chore, as the straw disintegrates before the drink is finished.

A petition demanding the return of plastic straws has now amassed over 30,000 signatures within just a number of days - despite their negative impact on the environment.

The creator of the petition simply said it's cause was: "So I can drink my milkshake proper."

Those who signed the petition urged McDonald's to consider bio-degradable plastic options, or bringing back the standard plastic straws but introducing a paper lid for the cup.

30,000 people have signed a petition to bring back plastic straws
30,000 people have signed a petition to bring back plastic straws. Picture: GETTY

One petition signer, put: "Absolutely useless, they get soggy and end up giving off a cardboard taste to the drink you have, no point in having a paper straw with a plastic lid, much rather have a paper lid and a plastic straw."

Another said: "The straws are not working for drinking, they should consider bio degradable plastic straws made from natural products. It is do able. I personally hate the paper straws as they leave a weird film on my teeth. I'm offering an alternative to the plastic and paper straws."

Fast food fans have recently flocked to social media to complain about the paper straws, with one customer asking McDonald's for "instructions" on how to drink with the flimsy replacements.

At the time of introducing paper straws, Chief executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland, explained: "Reflecting the broader public debate, our customers told us they wanted to see a move on straws but to do so without compromising their overall experience when visiting our restaurants.

"Over the past few months we've been working closely with supplier partners to find a solution that works both for our customers, and that the supply is there given the size of our business."

He added: "The Government's ambitious plans, combined with strong customer opinion, has helped to accelerate the move away from plastic and I'm proud that we've been able to play our part in helping to achieve this societal change."

