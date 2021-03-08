Meghan and Harry share adorable unseen video of son Archie

Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: the couple shared an adorable video of their son Archie running along the beach.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared an adorable clip of their son Archie running along the beach in California, revealing that his favourite word is 'hydrate'.

The never-before-seen video was played out during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US last night and will be on ITV this evening.

In the video, the toddler, who is almost two, was seen running along the beach with one of the family dogs.

Archie is seen running along the beach in the adorable clip. Picture: CBS/Harpo Productions/ITV

Archie gives his mother a hug, then runs between the legs of the person holding the camera, thought to be Prince Harry.

Speaking about their family life, Meghan revealed that they have a number of rescue chickens, with a sign on the coop reading: Archie's Chick Inn'.

The clip was played during the interview with Oprah. Picture: CBS/Harpo Productions/ITV

During the interview, Meghan asked Harry: "What delights you now in your everyday experiences and the things you cherish in your life here with Archie and Meghan?"

Harry then replied: "This year has been crazy for everybody. But to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs.

The interview will air at 9pm on ITV this evening. Picture: CBS/Harpo Productions/ITV

"We can go for hikes or go down to the beach which is so close.

"All of these things, I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on a bike ride which is something I was never able to do when I was young."

Harry said that Archie likes to point at objects and say "palm tree" and "house" when they drive past them

When asked what his favourite word is by Oprah, Meghan replied: "He’s on a roll, in the past couple of weeks it’s been 'hydrate' which is hysterical."

