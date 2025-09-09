Mitchum 'truly sorry' after deodorant leaves customers with burns and blisters

Mitchum deodorant is being called out by customers for some extreme reactions to the product. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Zoe Adams

An official statement has been released after Mitchum deodorant users were left with sore and blistered armpits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mitchum is a popular deodorant brand for thousands of people across the country but a recent batch has been causing huge problems for customers of the roll-on product.

Shoppers have been complaining of rashes, bumps and even burning under the arms meaning the beauty brand was forced to investigate further following a huge amount of complaints.

With many taking to social media platforms to air their worries about the pain they were experiencing, it didn't take long before customers were coming together in huge volumes to speak out against the product.

Some said the irritation felt like "volcanoes erupting" while others were shocked to feel their "armpit tear". Shoppers complained they were left unable to complete their normal day-to-day life like going for a run while others detailed the huge amount of discomfort they were in.

any girlies who use mitchum deodorant and armpits look like this recently, they’ve changed the formula and poisoned us all get it in the bin asap x pic.twitter.com/N6dWHRMjd7 — Becca (@beccadixo) September 5, 2025

Releasing an official statement and explanation, Mitchum responded: "Consumer wellbeing is always our priority, and we are truly sorry some of our customers have experienced temporary irritation. This is not the experience they expect from us.

“We take this kind of feedback extremely seriously and have worked hard to investigate the cause.

“We want to reassure there has been no change to the formula of our products, but we have identified a change in the manufacturing process affecting one of our raw materials.”

The brand's 48-hour roll on antiperspirant and deodorant is the particular product under investigation with Mitchum working hard to remove the last of the batch off the shop shelves.

Customers who have experienced any issues with the product are being urged to contact the Mitchum UK's Customer Care team.

They have also identified the specific batch numbers of the products that are affected and have advised customers to check their deodorants.

It's believed no other Mitchum products were affected by the small change in the manufacturing process.

READ MORE: