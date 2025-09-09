Mitchum 'truly sorry' after deodorant leaves customers with burns and blisters

9 September 2025, 13:40 | Updated: 9 September 2025, 13:45

A woman applying roll on deodorant next to a woman who has suffered sore skin on her underarms
Mitchum deodorant is being called out by customers for some extreme reactions to the product. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Zoe Adams

An official statement has been released after Mitchum deodorant users were left with sore and blistered armpits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mitchum is a popular deodorant brand for thousands of people across the country but a recent batch has been causing huge problems for customers of the roll-on product.

Shoppers have been complaining of rashes, bumps and even burning under the arms meaning the beauty brand was forced to investigate further following a huge amount of complaints.

With many taking to social media platforms to air their worries about the pain they were experiencing, it didn't take long before customers were coming together in huge volumes to speak out against the product.

Some said the irritation felt like "volcanoes erupting" while others were shocked to feel their "armpit tear". Shoppers complained they were left unable to complete their normal day-to-day life like going for a run while others detailed the huge amount of discomfort they were in.

Releasing an official statement and explanation, Mitchum responded: "Consumer wellbeing is always our priority, and we are truly sorry some of our customers have experienced temporary irritation. This is not the experience they expect from us.

“We take this kind of feedback extremely seriously and have worked hard to investigate the cause.

“We want to reassure there has been no change to the formula of our products, but we have identified a change in the manufacturing process affecting one of our raw materials.”

The brand's 48-hour roll on antiperspirant and deodorant is the particular product under investigation with Mitchum working hard to remove the last of the batch off the shop shelves.

Customers who have experienced any issues with the product are being urged to contact the Mitchum UK's Customer Care team.

They have also identified the specific batch numbers of the products that are affected and have advised customers to check their deodorants.

It's believed no other Mitchum products were affected by the small change in the manufacturing process.

READ MORE:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rumours are swirling around the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast.

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured line up so far

Love Island

Daisy May Cooper has spoken about her weight loss

Daisy May Cooper reveals 'secret' behind her dramatic weight loss

Showbiz

Shakira Khan has opened up about her connection with Harry Cooksley

Love Island's Shakira denies she and Harry are 'official' amid reports they are together

Showbiz

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

One of the most memorable scenes in Friends history is the "pivot" moment from Season 5, Episode 16, titled The One with the Cop.

The story behind Friends' famous "Pivot!" sofa scene

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

The Prince and Princess of Wales are swapping Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Prince William and Princess Kate's big changes to their new 'forever home' revealed

Royals

MAFS UK will include a new feature

MAFS UK set for 'major shake-up' as new twist is brought in for season 10

Married at First Sight

Lewis Capaldi opened up about his emotional return to music.

Lewis Capaldi shares heartfelt message as he returns to music after mental health hiatus

Showbiz

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison didn't have the easiest start to their relationship

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Love Island

Prince Harry discussed his ongoing feud with his brother at the WellChild Awards 2025.

Prince Harry opens up about ‘challenging’ sibling relationships amid fallout with Prince William

Royals

Prince William has apparently declined to meet with Prince Harry

Prince William's firm reason for rejecting Prince Harry reunion revealed

Royals

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed as brides and grooms are announced

Married at First Sight

Leona Lewis revealed what Bleeding Love means to her

Leona Lewis reveals real meaning behind hit song 'Bleeding Love'

Showbiz

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends?

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends? Meet the new cast

Gogglebox

Prince William has joined Eugene Levy in his travel series

Prince William jokes about getting drunk with Hollywood legend in hilarious clip

Royals

The world’s biggest cruise weighs more than 250,000 tons.

First look at world’s largest cruise ship with 20 decks, waterpark and 40 bars and restaurants

Lifestyle

Christmas toy sale dates have been confirmed by large stores including Tesco, Asda, Smyths and more for 2025

Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco confirm Christmas toy sale dates for 2025

Lifestyle

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue make three big announcements as they confirm 25th anniversary celebrations

Music

Giorgio Armani has passed away

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Showbiz

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

Showbiz

An airline has brought in new rules

Airline divides travellers after introducing controversial plus-sized passengers rule

Lifestyle