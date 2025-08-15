Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

By Alice Dear

How will the Mounjaro price increase affect your cost? What have companies like Juniper, MedExpress and Asda Online Doctor said about it? Here's everything we know so far.

Mounjaro price increases have hit headlines after it was announced by Eli Lilly (the manufacturer of the weight loss medication) that the cost of the GLP-1 will spike by 170%.

This means the highest dose cost of £122 will go up to £330 per month, with these new figures coming into effect by September 1, 2025.

But why is the price of Mounjaro going up? Well, the company have explained that the increase in pricing has been put in place to align the UK with other European markets as well as maintain NHS patients access to the drug. There is also pressure from the US drug pricing policy.

While those on Mounjaro who have had the weight loss drug prescribed to them via the NHS will not be affected, many users who have decided to go private and pay for the medication have been left questioning how much they will see their Mounjaro bill raise by.

While many suppliers in the UK are yet to comment on how this price increase will affect their customers, here's a breakdown of everything we know from the biggest suppliers of Mounjaro in the UK.

Why is the price of Mounjaro going up? Picture: Getty

Juniper Mounjaro Price Increase

Juniper is one of the only companies offering Mounjaro which has released a statement about the upcoming increase in the price of the medication.

While Mounjaro is facing a potential 170% price increase, depending on where you get it from, Juniper have previous said they are currently working to make those increases closer to 10%-50%.

In a statement, Juniper wrote: "We know sudden medication price rises can be stressful, especially when you've worked hard to build momentum on your weight loss journey. From 1 September 2025, Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Mounjaro (tirzepatide), will increase its UK list price to align with other developed countries."

They added: "At Juniper, we expect the impact on our patients to be significantly smaller than some reports suggest."

They are also offering a different weight loss medication, Wegovy, which is priced lower than Mounjaro: "To keep treatment affordable, we're launching a lower-priced Wegovy (semaglutide) offering, as well as making it easier for patients to switch, without starting over, so that effective treatment remains within reach for as many people as possible."

Juniper's Current Mounjaro Cost (Before Price Increase)

As of August 2025, Juniper offers Mounjaro (tirzepatide) as part of their Weight Reset Programme, with monthly fees ranging from £189 to £299.

MedExpress Mounjaro Price Increase

At the time of writing, MedExpress have not shared an update on how the Mounjaro price increase will affect customers.

MedExpress Current Mounjaro Cost (Before Price Increase)

As of August 2025, MedExpress offers Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for weight loss at a starting price of £149 for the first four weeks. This price includes a 2.5 mg dose, a free online consultation, a private prescription, and ongoing clinical support. The treatment plan gradually increases the dose every four weeks, up to a maximum of 15mg per week. The total cost for the first four weeks is £149, which covers the initial dose and consultation. Subsequent doses are priced at £99.99 per month.

The highest dose cost of £122 will go up to £330 per month. Picture: Getty

Asda Online Doctor Mounjaro Price Increase

Asda has not issued any public statement regarding the increased list price of Mounjaro.

Asda Online Doctor Current Mounjaro Cost (Before Price Increase)

As of August 2025, Asda Online Doctor offers Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for weight loss at the following prices:

2.5 mg dose: £128.98

5 mg dose: £138.98

7.5 mg dose: £148.98

10 mg dose: £158.98

12.5 mg dose: £198.98

15 mg dose: £204.00

Boots Pharmacy Mounjaro Price Increase

Boots Pharmacy are yet to share an update with customers over the price increase of Mounjaro.

Boots Pharmacy Current Mounjaro Cost (Before Price Increase)

2.5 mg dose: £219

5 mg dose: £229

7.5 mg dose: £239

10 mg dose: £249

12.5 mg dose: £259

15 mg dose: £269

Morrisons Clinic Mounjaro Price Increase

There is no public statement from Morrisons Clinic regarding the price increase for Mounjaro.

Morrisons Clinic Current Mounjaro Cost (Before Price Increase)

Morrisons continues to advertise Mounjaro at £129 per month as an introductory rate, increasing to £159 per month afterward.

First 2.5 mg KwikPen: £129

Subsequent 2.5 mg KwikPens: £159 each

Eli Lilly have explained that the increase in pricing has been put in place to align the UK with other European markets. Picture: Alamy

Pharmacy2U Mounjaro Price Increase

There is no public statement or update from Pharmacy2U regarding the Mounjaro price rise.

Pharmacy4U Current Mounjaro Cost (Before Price Increase)

Their website still quotes Mounjaro prices like £179 for private prescriptions or £159 on product pages, with no mention of the upcoming increase.

Lloyds Pharmacy Mounjaro Price Increase

There is no public statement from Lloyds Pharmacy (Online Doctor) acknowledging or addressing the manufacturer's planned price increase.

Lloyds Pharmacy Current Mounjaro Cost (Before Price Increase)

Their current pricing remains unchanged, listing Mounjaro starting from £149 for the 2.5mg dose, up to £219 for the 15mg dose.