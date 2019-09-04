Mum horrified after son, 4, found wandering streets alone after escaping nursery

A mother from Scotland is trying to track down the woman who found her son wandering the streets alone

A woman has spoken of her horror after her four-year-old son escaped from nursery and was found wandering the streets alone by a member of the public.

Mariade Abdi, from Falkirk, Scotland, revealed on Facebook that her son had left the nursery without any of the staff realising - and was returned to his teachers by an unknown woman.

She has pleaded with the public for help finding the woman so she can thank her.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote: “I need to trace a lady who found my son in Bowhouse Road area yesterday morning around aprox 10am.

"She was walking her dog and possibly had an ear phone/ear piece in."

"She tied her dog up at the school gate and returned my son in to nursery.

"My son had came to be missing from Sacred Heart Nursery and staff were unaware he was missing.

"A member of the public, this lady returned him to safety.

"And no staff have taken any details.

"I don't wish to post further details but as I am sure everyone will be aware this has been a very serious and upsetting time.

"I need to find this woman.

"Please help."

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said in a statement: "We have met with the boy’s mother today and she appears content with the steps we have taken to investigate this complaint and our response.

"We have also visited the school today to review any arrangements."