Which New Look stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

New Look have announced some of their stores will be closing. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Which New Look stores are closing and why are they shutting down? Here is everything we know so far.

New Look has announced it will exit the Republic of Ireland market after the retailer's Irish arm entered liquidation.

This news means 347 workers are at risk of redundancy, with the company stating "it was no longer viable to continue trading."

This is the latest hit to the high street after Dobbies, TGI Friday and Papa Johns all announced they would be closing various locations.

Here is everything we know about why the New Look stores are closing, which shops are shutting and if any UK stores will be affected.

New Look stores in Ireland will be closing. Picture: Alamy

Which New Look stores are closing?

There are 26 New Look stores across the Republic of Ireland that are affected, meaning there are 347 workers at risk of redundancy.

The following stores are at risk of closure:

Dublin : Northside Shopping Centre, Liffey Valley, Tallaght, Omni Park, Blanchardstown and Jervis Street

: Northside Shopping Centre, Liffey Valley, Tallaght, Omni Park, Blanchardstown and Jervis Street Cork : Wilton, Ballincollig, Blackpool and Opera Lane

: Wilton, Ballincollig, Blackpool and Opera Lane Galway : Galway City and Galway Retail Park

: Galway City and Galway Retail Park Wicklow : Ashbourne and Arklow

: Ashbourne and Arklow Other locations: Carlow, Clonmel, Navan, Limerick, Dundalk, Newbridge, Killarney, Dungarvan, Wexford, Mullingar, Letterkenny and Castlebar

Are any New Look stores closing in the UK?

Despite stores closing in the Republic of Ireland, this will not impact any UK shops. This means the 344 stores in the UK will operate as normal.

No New Look stores in the UK are set to close. Picture: Alamy

Why are New Look closing stores in Ireland?

In a statement the company revealed why it was shutting some of its shops, saying: "Over the past few years, we have had to navigate a tough external environment which has only become more unpredictable.

"We have adapted to this evolving landscape by investing in our product proposition and digital offer. However, due to the increasingly volatile trading conditions we needed to expedite our existing plans, which included conducting a review of our operations in the Republic of Ireland.

"Following this review, the Group regrettably concluded it was no longer viable to continue trading here, so it has made the difficult but necessary decision to enter liquidation in this market. Our Irish business has struggled for many years due to rising costs and squeezed consumer spending, despite our efforts to turnaround the performance.

"Our focus now is on supporting our colleagues through this process. We remain confident in the UK market and take pride in offering our customers great-value, high-quality fashion."