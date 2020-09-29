What are the new north-east lockdown rules and how long will they last?

29 September 2020, 14:57

What are the new lockdown rules in the north east?
What are the new lockdown rules in the north east? Picture: PA

New rules come into force in the north-east of England today - here's your need-to-know on the measures.

At midnight on Wednesday (29 September), new rules in the north east of England will see lockdown restrictions tightened.

In response to a rise of coronavirus cases, people who live in certain areas - including Newcastle and Durham - will be subject to a strict set of rules.

Read more: Pubs told to stop drinkers 'singing and dancing' - or face £1,000 fine

What are the rules?

People in the north-east should not socialise with people outside their household (or support bubbles) in private homes and gardens or pubs and restaurants.

Venues such as pubs and restaurants will need to close at 10pm - this is a country-wide rule that was introduced by the Prime Minister last week.

Residents in the north east should only use public transport when necessary - such as for school or work.

Read more: Face masks in pubs: What are the new UK rules?

It is also advised to not attend amateur or semi-professional sporting events as spectators.

From Wednesday 30 September, these restrictions will be enforceable by law and fines may be issued.

How long will the rules last?

It is not known how long the rules will continue, but they will be closely monitored and reviewed weekly.

Many areas in the north east are affected by the new rules
Many areas in the north east are affected by the new rules. Picture: PA

What areas are affected by the north east lockdown rules?

The following areas have introduced the new rules:

Durham

Gateshead

Newcastle

Northumberland

North Tyneside

South Tyneside

Sunderland

