Will we be in lockdown for New Year's Eve?

22 December 2021, 10:36 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 11:22

Everything we know about whether there will be a lockdown on New Year's Eve this year
Everything we know about whether there will be a lockdown on New Year's Eve this year. Picture: Getty/Alamy
It has been reported that lockdown restrictions could be brought in after Christmas - here's what we know about how these might affect New Year's Eve in England.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson confirmed that no restrictions would be brought in before Christmas - and many people are now questioning what the situation will be on New Year's Eve.

Cases of Omicron have been rising quickly in the UK, and it's been reported that the government are considering bringing in restrictions as early as next Tuesday to slow the spread.

Speaking from Downing Street yesterday, the Prime Minister said that "we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas".

Here's what we know about how possible restrictions could impact New Year's Eve.

Will we be in lockdown on New Year's Eve?

We don't yet know if we'll be in lockdown on New Year's Eve, as nothing has been confirmed by the government.

Boris Johnson did not rule out restrictions after Christmas, however, and it's been reported that these could be brought in as early as next Monday (27 December).

The Daily Mail reports that a two-week circuit breaker lockdown could be introduced after Christmas, which could see bans on mass events, household mixing indoors, as well as pubs and restaurants serving indoors.

This move would be similar to the 'step 2' rules on last winter's roadmap out of lockdown.

It is likely that parliament would need to be recalled for such restrictions to be imposed.

What has Boris Johnson said?

Boris Johnson has not confirmed whether more restrictions would be imposed next week, but he did stress that they would "be ready to take action if needed" if the situation deteriorates.

Speaking about the growing threat of Omicron from Downing Street yesterday, Mr Johnson said: "There is no doubt that Omicron continues to surge with a speed unlike anything we've seen before.

"The situation remains extremely difficult but I also recognise that people have been waiting to hear whether their Christmas plans are going to be affected.

"So what I can say tonight, is that naturally we can't rule out any further measures after Christmas - and we're going to keep a constant eye on the data, and we'll do whatever it takes to protect public health.

"But in view of the continuing uncertainty about several things – the severity of Omicron, uncertainty about the hospitalisation rate or the impact of the vaccine rollout or the boosters, we don't think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.

"We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed.

"What this means is that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans but the situation remains finely balanced and I would urge everyone to exercise caution, to keep protecting yourselves and your loved ones, especially the vulnerable."

