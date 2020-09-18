New Year's Eve London fireworks cancelled because of coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the London fireworks will not go ahead this year.

The iconic New Year's Eve London firework display has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told Heart's sister station LBC that the capital 'simply can't afford' to have that amount of people getting together for the display in the current situation.

The fireworks have been cancelled for 2020. Picture: Getty

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said:: “There will not be fireworks on New Year’s Eve this year like in previous years.

“We simply can’t afford to have the numbers of people who congregate on New Year’s Eve, congregating.

“What we are working on is to do something that people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV.

"As soon as we manage to bottom that out I’ll be letting Londoners and people across the country know.





The fireworks usually attract thousands of visitors each year. Picture: Getty

"We can’t afford to lose that slot because New Year’s Eve is a really great opportunity for the rest of the world to see how wonderful our city is.

"Particularly during a recession we need to continue investment in our city and people coming to London."

The London fireworks - which is broadcast across the country on the BBC on New Year's Eve - usually attracts thousands of spectators each year.

