When is the next Royal Mail strike and how will it affect your post?

2 November 2022, 15:01

The Royal Mail is striking this month
The Royal Mail is striking this month. Picture: Alamy

Royal Mail strike dates: when is the next strike and what does it mean for post?

Royal Mail workers are set to stage two 48-hour strikes in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Trade union the Communication Workers' Union (CWU) is advising around 115,000 of its members to reject a pay offer of around 9% spread over two years.

But with Royal Mail urging workers not to strike at the "busiest time of the year", here’s everything we know…

Royal Mail strike dates:

Royal Mail workers will walk out on 24th and 25th November, which is Black Friday.

Royal Mail vans seen parked outside a sorting station
Royal Mail vans seen parked outside a sorting station. Picture: Alamy

They will also strike on 30th November and 1st December which is just two days after Cyber Monday, one of the busiest online shopping days.

How will my post be affected by royal mail strikes?

Parcels and letters won’t be delivered, while regular guarantees will be suspended on strike days.

The Royal Mail has promised to try and ‘minimise disruption’, prioritising the delivery of medications and Covid-19 tests.

They will also aim to get Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels out as soon as possible.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU's continued strike action will cause.

A postman seen delivering letters and parcels to a village
A postman seen delivering letters and parcels to a village. Picture: Alamy

“We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

The CWU added that it will soon be discussing further strikes for the Christmas period.

Why are royal mail workers striking?

The CWU is striking due to rows over pay, with members saying that the offer of a 9% increase spread over two years is "a dramatic real-terms pay cut" due to the rising cost of living.

The CWU's general secretary Dave Ward added the 48-hour walk outs are also partly in protest of ‘widespread changes’ in the company.

This includes introducing “Uber-style owner-drivers, mail centre closures and changes to Sunday working".

