Exact areas in the UK guaranteed to see the Northern Lights tonight

The Northern Lights are set to light up the UK skies. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Met Office said millions of Brits could see the Northern Lights tonight – here's where Aurora Borealis is expected to light up the sky.

Aurora Borealis is expected to light up the sky tonight as 'heightened solar activity' means the Northern Lights could be visible across much of the country.

If you missed them last night don't worry as millions of Brits could also see the natural light display, famous for its green, pink, red and violet glow, on Tuesday 2nd September once the sun goes down.

Usually visible in the North and South Poles, along with Canada, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden, it doesn't often shine above Europe, but in particular climates the aurora moves further south.

So if skies remain dark and clear, there's a real chance many areas in the UK will experience the stunning natural phenomenon for the very first time.

The best shot of seeing the Northern Lights is in the north of the UK. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said: "There is a chance aurora may be visible across much of the UK.

"Notably, these displays may be visible to the naked eye, without the need for photographic equipment, which is relatively rare for locations this far south in the UK."

Aurora Borealis was captured on camera in Brecon, Wales. Picture: Alamy

Where can I see the Northern Lights tonight from the UK?

The biggest chance stargazers have of seeing Aurora Borealis tonight is in the north of the UK.

Eager sky-watchers have the best shot of observing the Northern Lights in north-east Scotland, parts of Ireland, the north of England and the Midlands.

With the least amount of cloud and clearest skies predicted for Tuesday 2nd September, residents in northern Scotland and northern England are most likely to see the spellbinding spectacle in all its glory.

The stunning spectacle was spotted in England on Monday 1st September. Picture: Alamy

What is causing the Northern Lights in the UK?

The weather service explained why this change in weather could create conditions that allow Aurora Borealis to shine brightly.

Experts said: "A fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) left the Sun late on Saturday night, 30th August, and is forecast to arrive at Earth either late on Monday, 1st September, or early on Tuesday, 2nd September."

Met Office Space Weather Manager, Krista Hammond, added: "As we monitor the arrival of this coronal mass ejection, there is a real possibility of aurora sightings further south than usual on Monday night.

"While the best views are likely further north, anyone with clear, dark skies should keep an eye out.

"Forecasts can change rapidly, so we encourage the public to stay updated with the latest information."

A few factors could impact viewing conditions though, as the Met Office continued: "For those in more marginal locations, further south or in urban areas, light pollution will play a significant role in determining whether the aurora can be seen."

Scottish residents are expecting to see the natural phenomenon. Picture: Alamy

What are the Northern Lights?

The Met Office detailed exactly how the Northern Lights are formed, explaining that Aurora Borealis is the "result of interactions between the solar wind, a stream of charged particles emitted by the Sun, and the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere".

"These particles travel at speeds of around 1 million miles per hour. When the magnetic polarity of the solar wind is opposite to that of the Earth’s magnetic field, the two fields can merge, allowing solar particles to funnel into the atmosphere near the magnetic poles.

"Once inside the Earth’s upper atmosphere, these energetic particles collide with gas molecules such as oxygen and nitrogen. These collisions excite the gas molecules, causing them to emit light."

According to the weather service, green is the most common colour seen in the spectacle as it's produced by oxygen molecules closest to the earth – around 60 miles away.

Red is much rarer, also caused by oxygen, appearing at altitudes between 100-200 miles, while violet emerges at even higher altitudes and is caused by nitrogen.