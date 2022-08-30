Off-peak electricity: Is electricity cheaper at night?

Is electricity cheaper at night? Picture: Getty Images

Is it cheaper to run your appliances at night and what time counts as off peak? Here's everything you need to know...

Last week it was announced that energy bills will rise 80% to an average of £3,549 a year from October.

With fears these prices will rise even more by April next year, the cost of living crisis has hit an all time high.

This has left many households wondering how they will survive in the colder months, with many seeking ways to cut electricity and gas costs.

So, is it cheaper to run your appliances overnight? Here’s what we know…

Your electricity could be cheaper at night time. Picture: Getty Images

Is electricity cheaper at night?

This depends on what tariff you are on as some two-rate meters will charge a different amount for using electricity during ‘off-peak’ hours.

However, according to Compare the Market, most energy providers charge a flat rate which means using electricity doesn’t cost any less whenever you use it.

To benefit from cheaper energy at night, you would need to be on Economy 7 (E7) or Economy 10 (E10), a ‘time of use’ tariff, or an electric vehicle (EV) tariff.

If you do have one of these ‘time of use’ electricity tariffs, they will operate on-peak and off-peak times.

Could you save money by putting your appliances on at night? Picture: Alamy

What are off-peak times?

Off-peak is usually between 11pm and 7am but this can vary depending on your provider, where you live, and the time of year.

You can check this with your provider to find out what is classed as off-peak for you.

GoCompare's Gareth Kloet told Good to Know: “In order to benefit from these varying rates, customers need to have what's called either a two rate meter or a smart meter.

These meters are capable of recording how much electricity you use at different times of the day and will allow your supplier to potentially charge you a cheaper rate in off-peak periods.”