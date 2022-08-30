Off-peak electricity: Is electricity cheaper at night?

30 August 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 30 August 2022, 13:33

Is electricity cheaper at night?
Is electricity cheaper at night? Picture: Getty Images

Is it cheaper to run your appliances at night and what time counts as off peak? Here's everything you need to know...

Last week it was announced that energy bills will rise 80% to an average of £3,549 a year from October.

With fears these prices will rise even more by April next year, the cost of living crisis has hit an all time high.

This has left many households wondering how they will survive in the colder months, with many seeking ways to cut electricity and gas costs.

So, is it cheaper to run your appliances overnight? Here’s what we know…

Your electricity could be cheaper at night time
Your electricity could be cheaper at night time. Picture: Getty Images

Is electricity cheaper at night?

This depends on what tariff you are on as some two-rate meters will charge a different amount for using electricity during ‘off-peak’ hours.

However, according to Compare the Market, most energy providers charge a flat rate which means using electricity doesn’t cost any less whenever you use it.

To benefit from cheaper energy at night, you would need to be on Economy 7 (E7) or Economy 10 (E10), a ‘time of use’ tariff, or an electric vehicle (EV) tariff.

If you do have one of these ‘time of use’ electricity tariffs, they will operate on-peak and off-peak times.

Could you save money by putting your appliances on at night?
Could you save money by putting your appliances on at night? Picture: Alamy

What are off-peak times?

Off-peak is usually between 11pm and 7am but this can vary depending on your provider, where you live, and the time of year.

You can check this with your provider to find out what is classed as off-peak for you.

GoCompare's Gareth Kloet told Good to Know: “In order to benefit from these varying rates, customers need to have what's called either a two rate meter or a smart meter.

These meters are capable of recording how much electricity you use at different times of the day and will allow your supplier to potentially charge you a cheaper rate in off-peak periods.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

TfL secures £1.2bn funding but mayor warns fare increases and bus service cuts still likely

UK & World

Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields festival

UK & World

Cost of fixing potholes soars since invasion of Ukraine

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Would you pay more for an adult-only flight?

Woman sat next to screaming child asks airlines to offer adult-only flights

Lifestyle

Who has signed up to The Masked Dancer? Here's what we know...

Who is on The Masked Dancer 2022? All the clues and theories so far

TV & Movies

Quaden Bayles looked dapper in a Calvin Klein suit for the premiere

Boy with dwarfism, 11, walks red carpet after overcoming horrific bullying

Lifestyle

Whitney and Duka were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav now?

TV & Movies

MAFS UK is back on E4 for another series

Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on E4 every night?

TV & Movies

The Suspect is filmed across London

The Suspect filming locations: Where is the hospital and police station in the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?

TV & Movies

The full cast of The Suspect

The Suspect cast: Who is in the new ITV and how do you recognise them?

TV & Movies

Here's when Married at First Sight UK was filmed

Married at First Sight UK 2022: When was the new series filmed?

TV & Movies

Air fryer, oven or microwave? Which do you think costs the least to run?

Is it more expensive to use an oven, an air fryer or a microwave?

Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby

Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

Celebrities

Brittany and Josh and Briana and Jeremy's children are cousins as well as brothers

Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters

Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

Celebrities

The patient went all the way to the Emergency Department because of their dandruff

Patient went all the way to A&E about dandruff, medic reveals

Lifestyle

Adrian and his neighbour paid thousands to stop dangerous drivers from using their road

Pensioner spends £8,000 installing speed bumps to stop dangerous drivers

Lifestyle