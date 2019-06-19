Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth £14,000 if you flog them on eBay
19 June 2019, 11:01 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 11:11
Dust off your old VHS collection - you might score a fortune!
Disney fanatics are paying thousands of pounds for vintage VHS tapes and you could be sitting on a small fortune.
A bundle of 10 original Disney video tapes are selling to the tune of £14,000, with individual copies going for a smaller (but still decent) price.
The collection includes classics such as Aladdin, Cinderella, Robin Hood and The Little Mermaid - but also some rarer titles like The Rescuers: Down Under, and Basil the Great Mouse Detective.
A slight catch, is that these high-priced VHS tapes are part of the Black Diamond Disney collection which were sold between 1984 and 1993.
The full list of Disney's Black Diamond VHS collection includes the below titles:
1. Robin Hood
2. Pinocchio
3. Dumbo
4. Sword in the Stone
5. Alice in Wonderland
6. Sleeping Beauty
7. Lady and the Tramp
8. Cinderella
9. Bambi
10. The Little Mermaid
11. Peter Pan
12. The Jungle Book
13. Alice in Wonderland (second release)
14. Dumbo (second release)
15. Robin Hood (second release)
16. Sword in the Stone (second release)
17. The Rescuers: Down Under
18. Fantasia
19. 101 Dalmatians
20. Basil: The Great Mouse Detective
21. The Rescuers
22. Beauty and the Beast
23. Pinocchio (second release)
24. Aladdin
25. The Fox and the Hound
READ MORE: How Toy Story 4 will pay tribute to the late Mr Potato Head actor Don Rickles
The value of different Black Diamond editions vary drastically, with Sleeping Beauty thought to only be worth around £50, while The Lady and the Tramp is listed at £2,500.
Just like any eBay listing, the prices are only the seller's estimate of its worth and not a guarantee that yours will sell for that amount.
VHS tapes are making somewhat of a comeback lately, with Urban Outfitter's US stores selling the vintage format in 'mystery bundles' defined by different genres for 80s romance, 90s comedy, sci-fi, or horror.