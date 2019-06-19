Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth £14,000 if you flog them on eBay

Your forgotten Disney VHS tapes could make you a fortune. Picture: EBAY

Dust off your old VHS collection - you might score a fortune!

Disney fanatics are paying thousands of pounds for vintage VHS tapes and you could be sitting on a small fortune.

A bundle of 10 original Disney video tapes are selling to the tune of £14,000, with individual copies going for a smaller (but still decent) price.

The collection includes classics such as Aladdin, Cinderella, Robin Hood and The Little Mermaid - but also some rarer titles like The Rescuers: Down Under, and Basil the Great Mouse Detective.

A slight catch, is that these high-priced VHS tapes are part of the Black Diamond Disney collection which were sold between 1984 and 1993.

The Black Diamond edition tapes are going for £14,000 on eBay. Picture: Ebay

The full list of Disney's Black Diamond VHS collection includes the below titles:

1. Robin Hood

2. Pinocchio

3. Dumbo

4. Sword in the Stone

5. Alice in Wonderland

6. Sleeping Beauty

7. Lady and the Tramp

8. Cinderella

9. Bambi

10. The Little Mermaid

11. Peter Pan

12. The Jungle Book

13. Alice in Wonderland (second release)

14. Dumbo (second release)

15. Robin Hood (second release)

16. Sword in the Stone (second release)

17. The Rescuers: Down Under

18. Fantasia

19. 101 Dalmatians

20. Basil: The Great Mouse Detective

21. The Rescuers

22. Beauty and the Beast

23. Pinocchio (second release)

24. Aladdin

25. The Fox and the Hound

Could your tapes make you a fortune? Picture: eBay

The value of different Black Diamond editions vary drastically, with Sleeping Beauty thought to only be worth around £50, while The Lady and the Tramp is listed at £2,500.

Just like any eBay listing, the prices are only the seller's estimate of its worth and not a guarantee that yours will sell for that amount.

VHS tapes are making somewhat of a comeback lately, with Urban Outfitter's US stores selling the vintage format in 'mystery bundles' defined by different genres for 80s romance, 90s comedy, sci-fi, or horror.