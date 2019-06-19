Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth £14,000 if you flog them on eBay

19 June 2019, 11:01 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 11:11

Your forgotten Disney VHS tapes could make you a fortune
Your forgotten Disney VHS tapes could make you a fortune. Picture: EBAY

Dust off your old VHS collection - you might score a fortune!

Disney fanatics are paying thousands of pounds for vintage VHS tapes and you could be sitting on a small fortune.

A bundle of 10 original Disney video tapes are selling to the tune of £14,000, with individual copies going for a smaller (but still decent) price.

The collection includes classics such as Aladdin, Cinderella, Robin Hood and The Little Mermaid - but also some rarer titles like The Rescuers: Down Under, and Basil the Great Mouse Detective.

A slight catch, is that these high-priced VHS tapes are part of the Black Diamond Disney collection which were sold between 1984 and 1993.

The Black Diamond edition tapes are going for £14,000 on eBay
The Black Diamond edition tapes are going for £14,000 on eBay. Picture: Ebay

The full list of Disney's Black Diamond VHS collection includes the below titles:

1. Robin Hood

2. Pinocchio

3. Dumbo

4. Sword in the Stone

5. Alice in Wonderland

6. Sleeping Beauty

7. Lady and the Tramp

8. Cinderella

9. Bambi

10. The Little Mermaid

11. Peter Pan

12. The Jungle Book

13. Alice in Wonderland (second release)

14. Dumbo (second release)

15. Robin Hood (second release)

16. Sword in the Stone (second release)

17. The Rescuers: Down Under

18. Fantasia

19. 101 Dalmatians

20. Basil: The Great Mouse Detective

21. The Rescuers

22. Beauty and the Beast

23. Pinocchio (second release)

24. Aladdin

25. The Fox and the Hound

READ MORE: How Toy Story 4 will pay tribute to the late Mr Potato Head actor Don Rickles

Could your tapes make you a fortune?
Could your tapes make you a fortune? Picture: eBay

The value of different Black Diamond editions vary drastically, with Sleeping Beauty thought to only be worth around £50, while The Lady and the Tramp is listed at £2,500.

Just like any eBay listing, the prices are only the seller's estimate of its worth and not a guarantee that yours will sell for that amount.

VHS tapes are making somewhat of a comeback lately, with Urban Outfitter's US stores selling the vintage format in 'mystery bundles' defined by different genres for 80s romance, 90s comedy, sci-fi, or horror.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man arrested after reports students at Exeter University are threatened with 'gun'

UK & World

Flight MH17: Four charged with murder over downing of Malaysia Airlines jet

UK & World

Lloyds chief executive is a 'winner' who deserves £6.2m package, MPs told

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Is your dog the naughtiest in the land? Read on...

Britain's naughtiest dog sought out for new Channel 5 documentary

TV & Movies

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili and who is she coupled up with? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer

£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

Beauty

Amy's family have pleaded with the public to leave her alone

Amy Hart's family release Instagram statement after Love Island star's bombarded with DEATH THREATS

Celebrities

Parents are offering a small fortune to a filmmaker to document their child's early days

Parents want to pay someone £50k to make a documentary about their children

Lifestyle

The treatment banishes zits straight away

These spot-removing stickers will vanish your pimples overnight, but they won't be in stock for long!

Beauty