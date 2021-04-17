Who are the pallbearers at Prince Philip's funeral?

Everything we know about who the pallbearers (those who carry the casket) will be at Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

In line with his wishes, the Duke of Edinburgh won't be having a state funeral - and only 30 people will be in attendance in line with Covid restrictions.

Here's your need-to-know on who the pallbearers will be.

Who will be the pallbearers at Prince Philip's funeral?

According to The Sun, the pallbearers will be members of the Royal Marines.

They will reportedly make up the bearer party, and lift the casket from the Land Rover.

The pallbearers will then carry the coffin up the West Steps ahead of the ceremony.

The Duke joined the Royal Navy after leaving school at 17, and he had a close connection with them throughout his career.

He served as the Captain-General of the Royal Marines for over 64 years, a position he took up in 1953.

Prince Philip was Captain-General of the Royal Marines for over 64 years. Picture: PA

What time will Prince Philip's funeral take place?

The funeral is due to start at 3pm on Saturday April 17.

The coffin will emerge at around At 2:40pm, followed by a procession including members of the royal family.

Who will attend Prince Philip's funeral?

The full guest list is as follows:

The Queen

Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

Peter Philips

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount Severn

Princess Alexandra

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

The Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

The funeral will take place in Windsor. Picture: PA

The Royal Family announced last week that the Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully on the morning of April 9.

A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

