Who are the pallbearers at Prince Philip's funeral?

17 April 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 17 April 2021, 13:41

Everything we know about who the pallbearers (those who carry the casket) will be at Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

In line with his wishes, the Duke of Edinburgh won't be having a state funeral - and only 30 people will be in attendance in line with Covid restrictions.

Here's your need-to-know on who the pallbearers will be.

Who will be the pallbearers at Prince Philip's funeral?

According to The Sun, the pallbearers will be members of the Royal Marines.

They will reportedly make up the bearer party, and lift the casket from the Land Rover.

The pallbearers will then carry the coffin up the West Steps ahead of the ceremony.

The Duke joined the Royal Navy after leaving school at 17, and he had a close connection with them throughout his career.

He served as the Captain-General of the Royal Marines for over 64 years, a position he took up in 1953.

Prince Philip was Captain-General of the Royal Marines for over 64 years. Picture: PA

What time will Prince Philip's funeral take place?

The funeral is due to start at 3pm on Saturday April 17.

The coffin will emerge at around At 2:40pm, followed by a procession including members of the royal family.

Who will attend Prince Philip's funeral?

The full guest list is as follows:

  • The Queen
  • Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall
  • The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
  • Prince Andrew
  • The Earl and Countess of Wessex
  • Peter Philips
  • Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
  • Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
  • Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
  • Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
  • Lady Louise Windsor
  • Viscount Severn
  • Princess Alexandra
  • The Duke of Gloucester
  • The Duke of Kent
  • The Earl of Snowdon
  • Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto
  • Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
  • Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
  • Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
  • The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
The funeral will take place in Windsor. Picture: PA

The Royal Family announced last week that the Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully on the morning of April 9.

A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip's funeral: Harry and William seen speaking following service at Windsor Castle

UK & World

Prince William and Prince Harry lead procession at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry unite for procession at Prince Philip's funeral

Royals

There is a difference between a state funeral and a ceremonial royal funerala

What is the difference between a state funeral and ceremonial royal funeral?

Royals

