How your pay and wages could be affected by global IT outage

19 July 2024, 16:43

Will my pay be affected by the Microsoft outage?
Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

As the Global Payroll Association announce that some people may see delays in their wages, here's what we know about the payroll issues caused by the IT outage.





On Friday, 19th July, an IT outage hit industries across the world including flights, airports, banks and supermarkets, leaving GP surgeries unable to manage appointments, shops unable to take payments and some flights to be cancelled.

First thought to be a Microsoft outage, Cybersecruity experts at Crowdstrike are now attempting to solve the problem which occurred during a Microsoft Windows update.

Now, Global Payroll Association has warned that some people may suffer from late pay from their workplaces due to the digital crisis, especially those who are paid weekly by their employer.

But how do you know if you will be affected, what have the Global Payroll Association said and should you be worried? Here's what we know so far.

Cybersecruity experts at Crowdstrike are now attempting to solve the problem which occurred during a Microsoft Windows update
Picture: Getty

Global Payroll Association warning over wages

On Friday, 19th July, the body representing payroll professionals warned that the IT outage may cause some people to see a delay in their wages.

Melanie Pizzey, CEO and founder of the Global Payroll Association, said in a statement: "We've been contacted by numerous clients already today who have been unable to access their payroll software due to the Microsoft outage and others who have been urged to log out with immediate effect."

She went on: "Depending on the length of this outage, it could have very serious implications for businesses across the nation, particularly those who process payroll on a weekly basis. Furthermore, we could see a backlog with regard to processing payrolls for the coming month end which may delay employees from receiving their monthly wage."

The CEO and founder added: "At best, it will require those managing payroll to work overtime to rectify the issue, but the good news is that it doesn't seem to be a cyber attack.

"This means that the sensitive employee details held within payroll should be safe, although we’re seeing many companies understandably take action to minimise such a threat as a precaution."

It is believed that those paid weekly are more likely to be affected by the IT outage
Picture: Alamy

What is the Global Payroll Association?

The Global Payroll Association is a body representing payroll professionals.

On their website, they describe: "The Global Payroll Association is a one-stop-shop for global and in-country payroll professionals. Our expansive range of resources offers everything from interactive training courses to comprehensive directories and in-depth country resources."

Will my pay be affected by the IT outage?

It is believed that some people will be issues with their pay due to the IT outage, however, this can only be confirmed by your employer and is more likely to affect those being paid weekly.

The best advice if you're worried is to speak directly to those in charge of payments at your workplace for any updates.

