Period tracker apps are sharing sensitive data with Facebook, research reveals

11 September 2019, 17:11 | Updated: 11 September 2019, 17:17

Period tracker apps are sharing sensitive data with Facebook, research reveals
Period tracker apps are sharing sensitive data with Facebook, research reveals. Picture: Getty / PA

Shocking new research suggests menstrual tracking apps are sharing sensitive user data with Facebook.

UK-based advocacy group Privacy International has conducted research that shows some period tracker apps are sharing sensitive data with Facebook.

The report, which was initially published on BuzzFeed News, revealed that deeply personal data on women's sexual practices and menstrual cycles was being shared by apps with the social media platform.

What's more, details on monthly symptoms and preferred contraception have reportedly been offered up.

Privacy International say: "Out of the 36 apps we tested, we found that 61% automatically transfer data to Facebook the moment a user opens the app.

"This happens whether the user has a Facebook account or not, and whether they are logged into Facebook or not.

"We also found that some of those apps routinely send Facebook incredibly detailed and sometimes sensitive personal data.

"Again, it didn’t matter if people were logged out of Facebook or didn’t have an account."

According to Privacy International, 61% automatically transfer data to Facebook the moment a user opens the app
According to Privacy International, 61% automatically transfer data to Facebook the moment a user opens the app. Picture: Twitter

The sharing is made possible through the Facebook Software Development Kit (SDK).

In an email to Privacy International dated 29 December 2018, Facebook explained: “Developers can receive analytics that allow them to understand what the audience of their app enjoys and improve their apps over time.

"Developers may also use Facebook services to monetise their apps through Facebook Audience Network.

"Subject to that Facebook user's prior consent, Facebook may also use this data to provide that user with more personalised ads.”

What is most attractive about this data is the ability to gauge users' moods - and whether a person is more or less likely to buy.

After BuzzFeed News reached out to Facebook, they were told the social media platform had gotten in touch with Privacy International to identify and discuss possible violations of its terms of service.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Raheem Sterling targeted with alleged racist abuse during England's clash with Bulgaria

Sport

Kate Middleton singing My Fair Lady

Kate Middleton wows fans with amazing singing voice in rare clip of school production of My Fair Lady

Royals

Teacher banned after hugging and kissing pupils at year 11 prom

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sue Wells is back on The Mummy Diaries

The Mummy Diaries: Who is Billie and Sam Faiers' mum Sue Wells?

Celebrities

There is set to be an invasion of mosquitos this week as temperatures rise

Experts warn UK over mosquito INVASION as temperatures hit 25C

Lifestyle

Greg Shepherd posing with Billie Faiers and daughter Nelly

What does Greg Shepherd do? Job, age and Instagram revealed as he returns to The Mummy Diaries

Showbiz Hub

paul Knightley

Sam Faiers boyfriend Paul Knightley: Job, family and age revealed

Showbiz Hub

Billie and her mum Sue with Dave

Who is Sam and Billie Faiers’ stepdad Dave Chatwood and why did he spend time in prison?

Celebrities

Royal Mint are marking 100 years of Remembrance Day

Royal Mint release new poppy coin to mark 100 years of Remembrance Day

Lifestyle