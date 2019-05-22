Plastic straws, cutlery and cotton buds will be banned in the UK from next year

Plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds will be banned from next year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Big changes in plastic use in the UK are set to begin next year.

The government will be banning the sale of several plastic items from April 2020 in a bid to help tackle the world’s ocean pollution problems.

Environment secretary Micheal Gove recently confirmed the ban will be taking place after receiving an “overwhelming” response from supporters.

Government results showed 80 per cent of respondents agreed with the plastic straw ban, while 90 per cent agreed with a ban on drink stirrers and 89 per cent of people on the ban of cotton buds.

Michael Gove confirmed the plastic straw ban. Picture: Getty

The changes have been made in a bid to help the planet's plastic pollution problems. Picture: Getty

This new ban means that food and drink brands will be banned from displaying plastic straws or even giving them to customers.

Exceptions will be made for those who for medical reasons, such as disabilities, need to use straws.

In a statement, Mr Gove said: “Urgent and decisive action is needed to tackle plastic pollution and protect our environment.

Food and drink providers will be banned from giving customers plastic straws. Picture: Getty

"These items are often used for just a few minutes but take hundreds of years to break down, ending up in our seas and oceans and harming precious marine life.”

He added: “So today I am taking action to turn the tide on plastic pollution, and ensure we leave our environment in a better state for future generations."