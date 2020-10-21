Postmen will now collect parcels for delivery from your doorstep for 72p

21 October 2020, 11:07

The new scheme comes into force today
The new scheme comes into force today. Picture: Getty

Royal Mail have launched a new service that will allow the public to send packages from home.

Postmen will now be able to collect parcels for deliver from your doorstep, saving you the hassle of queuing up at the Post Office.

Read more: Martin Lewis explains how you can get £125 'free' money before Christmas

Royal Mail’s Parcel Collect scheme comes into force today (Wednesday 22 October), and will see the public able to send packages from their home for a fee.

Customers will be asked to pay 72p fee on top of standard postage costs for every package they wish to send, while pre-paid return items will cost 60p.

Postmen will pick up the parcels from your doorstep
Postmen will pick up the parcels from your doorstep. Picture: PA

You will be able to send up to five packages a day, excluding Sundays, and they must be must be no bigger than 61cm x 46cm x 46cm in volume and weigh no more than 20kg.

To use the service, you’ll need to visit the Royal Mail website or look for ‘Parcel Collect’ on the app.

You can use the website or app to work out the cost of your package/s, and you will then be able to print out a label.

Packages will then be collected from your doorstep or a safe space, and customers will receive an email receipt as confirmation.

Read more: Former Coronation Street actor Mickey Thompson starts new life with removals business

Bookings can be made up to five days in advance, or up until midnight the day before the desired collection date.

Speaking about the scheme, Nick Landon, its chief commercial officer, said that it was introduced in order to complement the services already offered by Post Office.


The new scheme was designed to complement Post Office services
The new scheme was designed to complement Post Office services. Picture: Getty

He said: "Whether you're up against time and working from home, making a return, selling online or sending a gift, Parcel Collect is here to help."

A Post Office spokesman added, according to the Daily Mail: "We are working with Royal Mail to secure a new agreement that will continue our long-standing relationship and that will provide customers with continued convenience when it comes to sending letters and parcels."

NOW READ:

Bride slammed for demanding guests attend during pandemic and gift her £23k

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: France considers extending COVID state of emergency until mid-February

UK & World

Black Friday could span over November this year amid the pandemic

Black Friday to become 'month-long' shopping event this year amid pandemic

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on the Manchester tier three lockdown

When does the Manchester tier three lockdown start and how long will it last?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who is in the cast of Netflix's Rebecca?

Who is in the cast of the Netflix Rebecca remake and what else have they been in?

TV & Movies

Tracy in Emmerdale is pregnant with Nate's baby

Is Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale pregnant?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby looked ready for Christmas in her tartan pjs

Holly Willoughby wears M&S Christmas tartan pyjamas, and they're only £25

Celebrities

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed how to get free money

Martin Lewis explains how you can get £125 'free' money before Christmas

Lifestyle

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Great British Bake Off