Postmen will now collect parcels for delivery from your doorstep for 72p

The new scheme comes into force today. Picture: Getty

Royal Mail have launched a new service that will allow the public to send packages from home.

Postmen will now be able to collect parcels for deliver from your doorstep, saving you the hassle of queuing up at the Post Office.

Royal Mail’s Parcel Collect scheme comes into force today (Wednesday 22 October), and will see the public able to send packages from their home for a fee.

Customers will be asked to pay 72p fee on top of standard postage costs for every package they wish to send, while pre-paid return items will cost 60p.

Postmen will pick up the parcels from your doorstep. Picture: PA

You will be able to send up to five packages a day, excluding Sundays, and they must be must be no bigger than 61cm x 46cm x 46cm in volume and weigh no more than 20kg.

To use the service, you’ll need to visit the Royal Mail website or look for ‘Parcel Collect’ on the app.

You can use the website or app to work out the cost of your package/s, and you will then be able to print out a label.

Packages will then be collected from your doorstep or a safe space, and customers will receive an email receipt as confirmation.

Bookings can be made up to five days in advance, or up until midnight the day before the desired collection date.

Speaking about the scheme, Nick Landon, its chief commercial officer, said that it was introduced in order to complement the services already offered by Post Office.





The new scheme was designed to complement Post Office services. Picture: Getty

He said: "Whether you're up against time and working from home, making a return, selling online or sending a gift, Parcel Collect is here to help."

A Post Office spokesman added, according to the Daily Mail: "We are working with Royal Mail to secure a new agreement that will continue our long-standing relationship and that will provide customers with continued convenience when it comes to sending letters and parcels."

