Primark 'set to trial online shopping' and it could help you nab some bargains

24 April 2019, 09:46 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 10:09

Primark could be opening an online shopping service
Primark could be opening an online shopping service. Picture: Getty

The fashion giant continues to expand as they take over the internet, just weeks after opening the world's biggest Primark store in Birmingham

Savvy shoppers could be set to bag some huge bargains as Primark trial an online shopping service.

While the shop is one of Britain's most popular fashion companies, it's one of the only high street chains not to have an online destination.

Primark's chief executive Paul Marchant spoke to industry experts earlier the month and revealed that the company is looking into launching a service, adding that Primark's arrival onto the internet is "on the horizon."

However, it is expected to be limited to just a click-and-collect service - which means that Primark can continue to keep prices as low as possible, instead of spending on delivery costs.

The service will mean customers will have to collect items from their local Primark store
The service will mean customers will have to collect items from their local Primark store. Picture: GETTY

The introduction of the new service will be good news for fashionistas who have flocked to social media in the past, begging Primark to open an online shop.

One user recently tweeted: "It's 2019... we can find water sources on different planets, yet Primark don't do click and collect. Absolute scandal."

Another put: "What kind of world do we live in where we can't even order online from Primark or click and collect."

However, your credit card will have to wait a while before getting some heavy exercise, with one industry expert telling the Financial Times that the service is expected to take around 12 months to arrive.

READ MORE: The World’s Biggest Primark Is Coming To The UK This Year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virgin calls for rail shake-up to end standing on long-distance routes

UK & World

Sri Lanka attack suspect who studied in UK named as Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed

UK & World

Nicola Sturgeon calls for second independence referendum by May 2021

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged

Is Chris Pratt dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and when did the Avengers: Endgame star split from wife Anna Faris?

Celebrities

Jacobite steam train

Simply spellbinding! The Scottish Highlands is the place to be if you're a movie buff

Travel

Take That Dress revealed the different names they nearly ended up with

Take That were nearly called something very different before finding fame

Music

The bride took being frugal to another level

Woman's rage as neighbour sneaks into her garden and steals rare flowers for her wedding

Lifestyle

WhatsApp asset

New WhatsApp update could block you from taking screen grabs of chats

Lifestyle

Magic Mike has reportedly failed to show up to a string of birthday parties

Kids' entertainer accused of 'stealing children's happiness' over string of birthday no-shows

Lifestyle