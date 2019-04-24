Primark 'set to trial online shopping' and it could help you nab some bargains

Primark could be opening an online shopping service. Picture: Getty

The fashion giant continues to expand as they take over the internet, just weeks after opening the world's biggest Primark store in Birmingham

Savvy shoppers could be set to bag some huge bargains as Primark trial an online shopping service.

While the shop is one of Britain's most popular fashion companies, it's one of the only high street chains not to have an online destination.

Primark's chief executive Paul Marchant spoke to industry experts earlier the month and revealed that the company is looking into launching a service, adding that Primark's arrival onto the internet is "on the horizon."

However, it is expected to be limited to just a click-and-collect service - which means that Primark can continue to keep prices as low as possible, instead of spending on delivery costs.

The service will mean customers will have to collect items from their local Primark store. Picture: GETTY

It’s 2019... we can find water sources on different planets, yet @Primark don’t do click and collect. Absolute scandal. — rhian (@rhian79060716) April 4, 2019

The introduction of the new service will be good news for fashionistas who have flocked to social media in the past, begging Primark to open an online shop.

One user recently tweeted: "It's 2019... we can find water sources on different planets, yet Primark don't do click and collect. Absolute scandal."

Another put: "What kind of world do we live in where we can't even order online from Primark or click and collect."

However, your credit card will have to wait a while before getting some heavy exercise, with one industry expert telling the Financial Times that the service is expected to take around 12 months to arrive.

