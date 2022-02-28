Royal fans delighted as Prince George makes rare appearance at the rugby

Prince George made a rare appearance at the rugby match on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Prince George joined his parents to watch England's Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham.

Prince George was spotted watching the rugby with his parents on Saturday in a rare public appearance.

The eight-year-old sat alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton to watch England's Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham.

His father was attending in his role as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and his mother is patron of the Rugby Football Union.

The family attended the match together. Picture: Alamy

Royal fans were quick to comment their excitement at seeing the young royal, with many commenting on how grown up he looked.

One person wrote: "Our little Prince isn’t so little anymore."

Kate Middleton attended the match with her son. Picture: Alamy

Prince George beamed with happiness as he watched the game. Picture: Alamy

He revealed that he has started playing rugby at school. Picture: Alamy

Others commented on his likeness to his late grandmother Princess Diana, with one writing: "We can’t be alone in saying we see Princess Diana here? Prince George is starting to seriously resemble his grandmother."

As the Cambridges met RFU figures before kick off, Kate Middleton revealed that her son has started playing rugby at school, saying: "He has all the kit."

Prince George then said he'd been learning to tackle, before joking: "But I haven't tackled you yet!"

Kate laughed as she replied: "Yes you have!"