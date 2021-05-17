Drinkers flock to pubs at midnight as England lockdown eases

Pubs in England are now welcoming customers indoors. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

People in England are now allowed to sit inside pubs as we enter stage three of lockdown-easing.

Drinkers headed to pubs at the stroke of midnight last night to celebrate more lockdown restrictions easing.

People in England are now able to sit inside pubs, bars and restaurants for the first time since November - with the rule of six applying for people mixing in indoors.

Punters across the country were seen toasting their new found freedoms in the early hours of this morning, with the rules also allowing people to hug and meet in groups of up to 30 outside.

As reported by The Sun, Darren Lee, owner of The Oak Inn in Coventry, said that 100 people turned up for a drink when he opened the establishment at midnight.

He said the early opening had been "very well received", adding that his locals were "really glad to be back inside - they're really up for it".

Ian Snowball, owner of Showtime Bar in Huddersfield, added: "The anticipation and the planning has been amazing. We've got all the staff here and everyone's happy.

Drinkers enter the Showtime Bar in Huddersfield at 00:02 this morning. Picture: PA

"It's nice to be inside, warm … I don't have to have a hoodie or a coat on any more - it's great.

"And hopefully we don't have to go back outside again, hopefully this is the end of it now."

Bar staff in Huddersfield cheers to the new rules. Picture: PA

Many punters headed to the pub in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PA

Friends gather in the Oak Inn in Coventry. Picture: PA

Meeting indoors hasn't been allowed in England since November. Picture: PA

A group of women cheers their drinks in Showtime Bar in Huddersfield. Picture: PA

People in England are now allowed to hug again. Picture: PA

Customers at 01:10am at the Showtime Bar in Huddersfield. Picture: PA

Today marks stage three of lockdown-easing in England, which will also see gym classes, some holidays, and hugging allowed again.

Boris Johnson previously urged people to enjoy their new freedoms with with a "heavy dose of caution", adding: "I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay."

