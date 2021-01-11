When will pubs, bars and restaurants reopen?

11 January 2021, 11:48 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 11:58

When will pubs reopen in England?
When will pubs reopen in England? Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Pubs and restaurants were ordered to close across England for the third national lockdown - here's what we know about when they'll reopen.

Boris Johnson announced that England would enter its third national lockdown on January 4 2021, with the public told to stay at home (except for certain circumstances).

As part of this lockdown, non-essential hospitality businesses like pubs, restaurants and bars across England were asked to close.

Here's what we know about when they might reopen again.

Pubs across England are currently closed
Pubs across England are currently closed. Picture: PA

When will pubs, bars and restaurants reopen in England?

The government had not given an exact timeline on when these businesses will be allowed to reopen their doors.

It has been claimed that pubs and restaurants could be among the last businesses to reopen when lockdown is lifted, with a source telling the Sunday Times: "The May Day bank holiday is more likely the moment you see pubs reopening.

"Experts believe people are less likely to social distance once they've had a drink, and therefore want to approach reopening pubs very carefully."

It is not yet known when pubs will reopen their doors
It is not yet known when pubs will reopen their doors. Picture: PA

How long will lockdown 3 last?

When Boris Johnson announced lockdown, he said that he hoped restrictions could start to be eased by mid-February - but only if the virus had been sufficiently put under control.

He said: "If our understanding of the virus doesn't change dramatically once again, if rollout of vaccine continues to be successful, if deaths fall, and if everyone plays their part by following the rules then i hope we can start to come out of lockdown at February half term."

Michael Gove subsequently told Sky News: "We can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22.

"What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.

"I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all."

NOW READ:

People sat on park benches could be questioned by police, Government confirms

