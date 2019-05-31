Mum’s innocent pic of her cradling baby in shower looks rude because of optical illusion

Abby shared a picture of herself naked in the shower holding her baby son, Mason, but fans thought they spotted her 'nipple'. Picture: Instagram

Former WAG Abby Gilmore shocks followers with a black and white Instagram snap that reveals her ‘nipple’

New mum Abby Gilmore caused a social media storm earlier this week when she posted a sweet shower snap on Instagram – only for fans to spot her ‘nipple’.

The former WAG shared the naked photo of herself cradling her newborn son Mason online, but eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out the 26-year-old had accidentally ‘exposed’ herself.

The social media influencer, who was previously engaged to Australian sports star Jake Stringer, used her baby boy to cover her chest in the innocent picture, which actually captured her child’s FOOT in the place a nipple might have been.

Next to the controversial post, she wrote: "It’s amazing what one little boy can do.

"You’ve made me relax. You’ve made me feel content. You’ve made me enjoy this time again and most importantly, you’ve made my heart feel so complete little man.

"Luckiest Mummy to have my three beautiful kids who share the strongest connection already."

Abby decided to clear up the confusion and edited her post to include: “P.S. that’s his foot, not a nipple.”. Picture: Instagram

It took her 109,000 followers a while to realise it was in fact Mason’s heel that caught their eye, after a string of ‘nip slip’ comments appeared next to the picture.

On person wrote: “Haha I thought that was a nipple.”

Another commented: “Wow if your nips are that high after 3 you are blessed.”

A third added: “Omg I zoomed so many times and still believe you, looks so much like a nipple.”

Abby decided to clear up the confusion and edited her post to include: “P.S. that’s his foot, not a nipple.”

The 26-year-old poked fun at the social media mistake with a naked photo of her boyfriend Leighroy Wellington in the bath. Picture: Instagram

The mother-of-three has since poked fun at the social media mistake by sharing a naked photo of her boyfriend Leighroy Wellington.

Showing him relaxing in a bubble bath with his thumb popping up around the groin area, she wrote: “Ex wag photographs current boyfriend (job is irrelevant as he is just a builder) in bathtub showing body part. You don’t want to miss this.. swipe up to read FULL article”.

She cheekily added: “It's his thumb lol.”

And it looks as though her sense of humour runs in the family as Abby revealed her dad was also poking fun at the story.

She told her Instagram fans that during a phone call to her mum, he shouted: “Bit nippy, isn't it?”

Newborn Mason is Abby and Leighroy’s first child together. She shares two older children, Arlo and Milla, with ex-partner Jake.