Police poke fun at 'WORST SCAM EVER' as fake letter claims bank cards could BURST INTO FLAMES

According to the fake notice, a fault at the Barclays factory in "Molten Keynes" is causing a string of "pocket fires". Picture: Cheshire Police / Twitter

Cheshire Police have made light of the bank card hoax on Twitter, which asks customers to return debit cards as they could cause spontaneous "pocket fires".

Police have shared details of the "worst scam ever", which involves a letter urging customers to return debit cards for fears they could burst into flames.

Cheshire's force posted a photo of the false document on Twitter to warn people of the hoax, but also poke fun at the amateur scam that asked "costomers" to send back their suspected flammable cards as a "precushion".

A police spokesperson tweeted: "This letter from 'Mr Smith' at 'Barclays' is warning people about Spontaneous Debit Card Combustion...

"We would usually tell people to #TakeFive before giving out their bank details.. I don't think we need to for this one."

The full letter reads:

"IMPORTANT NOTICE - DEBIT CARD SAFETY RECALL

"Dear Costomer, [sic]

"Many of our bank customers have reported that their debit cards caught fire while they are in wallets and purses, and so as a precushion [sic] we are issuing an URGENT safety recall.

"This is a matter of the uppermost emergency as your card could create a pocket fire at any given moment, burning your legs and stomach terribly.

"This is because of a fault in the factory process at our debit card factory in Molten [sic] Keynes.

"Therefore, for your own safety and verification, please complete the bottom of this form, and return it with your debit card to the safety manager at the following address"

The letter is signed: "Eric Smith, Barclays Debit Card Safety Manager".

Barclays have since confirmed the letter is a scam and explained that under no circumstances should anyone send bank cards or PIN numbers back to this address.

A spokesperson from the high street bank said: "A number of customers have reported receiving letters pertaining to be from 'Barclays Bank Debit Card Factory' in 'Molton Keynes'.

"These letters are a scam and customers should ignore the instructions given.

"Your bank will never ask for your card to be returned, PIN number or account details."