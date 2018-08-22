There's a snake hiding in this photo...can you spot it?

22 August 2018, 16:24 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 16:41

snake hiding in photo

The photo has everyone scratching their heads as the snake is cleverly tucked away.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 in Queensland, Australia have sent their Facebook followers wild after posting a picture of a snake camouflaged into its surroundings.

The company revealed they were recently called out to a job after a snake had set itself up in a family's dining room. 

Whilst there, they couldn't resist taking a quick photo and ask their social media followers if they were able to spot the snake which was tucked away. 

They wrote: "Spot the Snake!

"Time for another game of spot the snake. This cheeky customer was removed from a home in Ninderry today!

"Extra points for the species!"

At first glance, the snake is hard to see but if you take a closer look you'll realise it's wrapped around the leg of the chair. 

The company later revealed where the snake was, and which species as they wrote: "Congrats to all those that nailed last nights ‘Spot the snake’.

"This cheeky little Brown Tree Snake decided that this was a good enough hiding spot for him.

"Brown Tree Snakes are a nocturnal species and will typically hide out during the day to avoid their diurnal predators, which at this age is almost everything from birds to ants!"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mill Hill school seeks legal action over rapper Stefflon Don's explicit music video

Stanlow oil refinery in Cheshire evacuated after fire

Nicky Verstappen murder: Dutch police identify suspect from 1998 schoolboy death

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News