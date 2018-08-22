There's a snake hiding in this photo...can you spot it?

The photo has everyone scratching their heads as the snake is cleverly tucked away.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 in Queensland, Australia have sent their Facebook followers wild after posting a picture of a snake camouflaged into its surroundings.

The company revealed they were recently called out to a job after a snake had set itself up in a family's dining room.

Whilst there, they couldn't resist taking a quick photo and ask their social media followers if they were able to spot the snake which was tucked away.

They wrote: "Spot the Snake!

"Time for another game of spot the snake. This cheeky customer was removed from a home in Ninderry today!

"Extra points for the species!"

At first glance, the snake is hard to see but if you take a closer look you'll realise it's wrapped around the leg of the chair.

The company later revealed where the snake was, and which species as they wrote: "Congrats to all those that nailed last nights ‘Spot the snake’.

"This cheeky little Brown Tree Snake decided that this was a good enough hiding spot for him.

"Brown Tree Snakes are a nocturnal species and will typically hide out during the day to avoid their diurnal predators, which at this age is almost everything from birds to ants!"