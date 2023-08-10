Brit holidaymakers warned over 'red alert' 44C temperatures in Spain
10 August 2023, 16:11
Tourists have been warned to stay cool during the extreme temperatures.
Parts of Spain are set to reach scorching temperatures this week as the European heatwave continues.
Spain's meteorological agency, Aemet, have given five parts of Spain an 'extreme risk' warning, with temperatures set to reach 44C.
Popular holiday destinations Valencia and Alicante have been put under a red weather alert and are predicted to be the hottest areas of Spain this week.
Health officials have advised holidaymakers to avoid drinks with too much caffeine or sugar as these can lead to dehydration, as well as reducing physical activity during the day.
These extreme temperatures follow weeks of hot weather in Europe that have rocked the continent.
Portugal has seen wildfires raging throughout the country, with firefighters struggling to contain the blaze. So far 1,400 people have been evacuated from the Odemira area where the fire started and around 7,000 hectares of land have been destroyed.
The Met Office have also confirmed that the hot weather is set to continue with parts of Spain, Portugal and North Africa reaching mid 40C.
📈 Temperatures have increased across Spain, Portugal and North Africa in recent days, widely into the mid 30s °C, if not into the low to mid 40s °C— Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2023
📉 The heat is expected to extend further north and east by midweek, before temperatures return closer to average by the weekend pic.twitter.com/HqEs43Tk1S
There has been no official guidance from the UK Foreign office regarding travel to Spain, however their website does have information regarding extreme heat in the country.
The statement says: "Forest fires occur frequently in Spain (including in the Spanish islands) during the summer months, when temperatures regularly reach over 40ºC.
"Be aware of your environment when visiting or driving through woodland areas. For information on forest fire risk visit the Spanish Meteorological Office (AEMET)."
Since the FCDO has not issued an advisory against all 'non-essential' travel to Spain, it may be difficult to get a refund on your holiday if you choose not to go.
It is best to contact the travel company you have booked with to confirm their cancellation policy.
