Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips under new law

24 September 2021, 13:28 | Updated: 24 September 2021, 13:29

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips
Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Bars and restaurants will now be banned from keeping tips which have been earned by staff.

Restaurant staff will get to keep all the tips they earn under a landmark new law.

Under current legislation, hospitality bosses aren’t allowed to keep hold of any cash tips, but if gratuity is paid on card then the restaurant can decide what to do with the money.

Many restaurants also now add a discretionary service onto the bill, encouraging cashless payments.

Restaurants will be forced to give their workers their tips
Restaurants will be forced to give their workers their tips. Picture: Alamy

This means that unless it has been agreed in workers’ contracts, these tips could go towards the business’ revenues.

But ministers confirmed this week a change in policy means that employers will be forced to pass on 100% of tips and service charges to staff.

Restaurants and bars that break the new rules could lose an Employment Tribunal.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce plans this week, with a Whitehall source telling the Mail on Sunday: “Workers going above and beyond for their customers can now rest assured that their hard-earned tips will be going directly in their pockets and nobody else’s.

“We’re putting an end to dodgy tipping practices and making sure that hard work pays off.

“We are also levelling the playing field for businesses, ensuring that good firms which give all the tips to workers are not undercut by the firms which keep the money.”

Labour Markets Minister Paul Scully said: “Unfortunately, some companies choose to withhold cash from hardworking staff who have been tipped by customers as a reward for good service.

“Our plans will make this illegal and ensure tips will go to those who worked for it.

"This will provide a boost to workers in pubs, cafes and restaurants across the country, while reassuring customers their money is going to those who deserve it.”

A new law will state bosses have to give their tips to workers
A new law will state bosses have to give their tips to workers. Picture: Alamy

Despite the plans, the law is not actually expected to change until the end of next year at the earliest.

The trade union Unite has said the delay has cost waiting staff up to £2,000 a year.

Meanwhile, Graham Griffiths, Director of the Living Wage Foundation, has said more needs to be done to improve pay in hospitality.

He said: “Any move to improve pay in low-paid sectors like hospitality is welcome, but if this work is to be truly valued we need to see more people lifted onto a real Living Wage.

“We all need a wage that meets our everyday needs, but too many people are stuck on pay that leaves them struggling to stay afloat. Paying a Living Wage is good for businesses, the economy, workers and families.

“To build a stronger and more dynamic economy our focus should be on increasing the number of businesses doing the right thing and committing to pay a Living Wage.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

La Palma volcano: Three more towns evacuated amid 'intensifying volcanic activity'

UK & World

Glencore-backed energy group CNG reviews options amid supplier collapses

UK & World

Boris Johnson begins 'the Game of Thrones' of picking Britain's new military chief - here's who's in the running

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight

How old is Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK?

TV & Movies

Amy Christophers and Josh Christie were matched on MAFS UK

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

TV & Movies

Tom Felton's friend has told fans he is 'okay' after the actor suffered a medical incident

Tom Felton's friend shares health update after star 'collapses' on golf course

Celebrities

Cheryl has had to drop out of a gig

Cheryl pulls out of performance as she shares grief after Sarah Harding's death

Celebrities

Kate and Emma played a doubles game together

Kate Middleton beams as she plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu

Lifestyle

The bride's Facebook post was shared on Reddit (stock image)

Bride threatens to cut off family after they refuse to pay out £3,000 for her wedding

Lifestyle

Not sure if it's too early for heating yet? These experts say it is!

Experts reveal the exact date you should start turning your heating on

Lifestyle

Here's why your cold feels so much worse this autumn

Doctor explains why so many people are getting the 'worst cold ever'

Lifestyle

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie Tate dies after horror lake crash

TV & Movies

Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months

Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

Christmas

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?

Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters

TV & Movies

Britney vs Spears will be released on Netflix soon

Netflix Britney Spears documentary: trailer, release date, and everything we know

TV & Movies

The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover

Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'

Lifestyle